The makers reportedly spent Rs 150 crore on The Paradise budget, including promotions. The film earned around Rs 80 to 100 crore through non-theatrical rights. Netflix bought the digital rights for approximately Rs 50 crore. The audio rights brought in another Rs 15 crore. The satellite rights also fetched a good amount. The makers sold the theatrical rights for about Rs 96 crore. They sold Nizam rights for Rs 31 crore, Ceded for Rs 10 crore, and Andhra for Rs 25 crore. The movie did a pre-release business of Rs 68 crore in the Telugu states. The makers sold the rights for Rs 10 crore in other states and Rs 18 crore in the overseas market. The film hit the theatres with a Rs 200 crore gross collection target and recovered almost 40 percent on the first day itself. The movie will achieve break-even this weekend if it maintains the same momentum. We have to see what happens next.