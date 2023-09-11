Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Nun II (Hindi) LEAKED: The Conjuring Universe's latest film is on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other sites

    The Nun II Leaked Online For Free Download: Taissa Farmiga's supernatural horror film directed by Michael Chaves has been leaked online for free in HD quality.
     

    First Published Sep 11, 2023, 3:25 PM IST

    The Nun II Hindi Full Movie in HD Leaked: The Nun II, the highly awaited horror thriller starring Taissa Farmiga, was released on September 7. The Nun II is the sequel to The Nun from 2018 and the ninth movie in The Conjuring Universe. The Michael Chaves-directed film dominated its first weekend at the international box office, particularly in North America.

    Over three days, the picture earned an estimated $32.6 million. The Nun II, starring Taissa Farmiga and Storm Reid, fell considerably short of the previous film's premiere ($53.8 million), yet it still has a strong grip at the box office overseas. Unfortunately for the creators of The Nun II Hindi, the film has been pirated in HD quality.

    The Nun II has received great reviews from reviewers and audiences alike, but its smooth run at the box office may be jeopardised because the film has been released on Torrent websites, Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz. The film's leak on the first day of release is expected to influence its global Box Office revenue. The Nun II has grossed Rs 13.7 crore in India. The film has grossed over Rs 710 crore worldwide.

    The Nun II Hindi Movie 2023 has leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-related websites such as movierulz.
    Piracy websites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz leak the latest releases. This is not, however, the first time a film has been leaked on the first day of its release. 

    Several stringent actions have been taken against the site in the past, however, it has been discovered that the team behind the site emerges with a new domain whenever the previous Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are barred, they create a new domain and distribute pirated copies of the films. In the event of major theatrical releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before they are scheduled to be released.

    DISCLAIMER- As piracy is a criminal act under the Copyright Act of 1957, Asianet Newsable does not condone or promote it. We respectfully suggest you refrain from engaging in such practices or encouraging piracy

