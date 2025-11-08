The teaser for 'The Night Manager' Season 2 is out, confirming its 2026 return. Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as Jonathan Pine, who must infiltrate a deadly Colombian arms operation, facing new allies and enemies. Olivia Colman also returns.

The long-awaited teaser trailer for the second season of Tom Hiddleston starrer 'The Night Manager' is finally out, setting the stage for the crime drama's return in 2026. After 8 long years, Tom Hiddleston will reprise his iconic character as former British intelligence operative, Jonathan Pine. The teaser opens to show Tom Hiddleston's character living with memories of his past trauma; however, he is not willing to fall apart. "I am the man who will not explode," Hiddleston says in the teaser. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo)

Season 2 Plot and Synopsis

The new season, which was filmed in the UK, Spain, Colombia and France, follows Pine, now living as Alex Goodwin, on a perilous new journey as he races to expose a conspiracy designed to destabilise a nation, the makers stated, as per the press release.

According to the official synopsis, Jonathan Pine has been trying to bury his past under a new identity - a low-level MI6 officer running a quiet surveillance unit in London. "Then one night, a chance sighting of an old Roper mercenary prompts a call to action and leads Pine to a violent encounter with a new player, Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva). On this perilous new journey, Pine meets Roxana Bolanos (Camila Morrone), a businesswoman who reluctantly helps him infiltrate Teddy's Colombian arms operation. Once in Colombia, Pine is plunged deep into a deadly plot involving arms and the training of a guerrilla army. As allegiances splinter, Pine races to expose a conspiracy designed to destabilise a nation. And with betrayal at every turn, he must decide whose trust he needs to earn and how far he's willing to go before it's too late," it adds.

Release Schedule and Platforms

The show's first three episodes will debut on January 11, 2026, on Prime Video, with one new episode releasing every Sunday until the season finale on February 1. All six episodes of Season Two of the critically-acclaimed crime drama will stream exclusively on Prime Video worldwide (excluding the UK) and on BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Cast and Crew

Besides Hiddleston, the sequel will feature Olivia Colman reprising her BAFTA-winning role as Angela Burr, alongside new cast members including Diego Calva, Camila Morrone, Indira Varma, Paul Chahidi, and Hayley Squires. 'The Night Manager Season 2' is created and executive produced by David Farr and directed in full by BAFTA winner Georgi Banks-Davies. (ANI)