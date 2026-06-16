Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo, famed for playing Imhotep in 'The Mummy', has been cast as the villain in Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's film 'Ranabaali'. He will play the character 'Sir Theodore Hector: Demon of Drought'.

Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo, who played the role of Imhotep in 'The Mummy' and 'The Mummy Returns', has boarded the cast of Vijay Deverakonda's 'Ranabaali.' The T Series South shared the announcement on their Instagram handle on Tuesday.

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The actor is set to play the role in 'Sir Theodore Hector: Demon of Drought', as described by the makers. While sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "THE DEMON OF DROUGHT-SIR THEODORE HECTOR. From captivating audiences across the world as 'Imhotep' in 'The Mummy' to embarking on a new journey as the ruthless 'SIR THEODORE HECTOR' in #Ranabaali. Happy Birthday and welcome to Indian Cinema, #ArnoldVosloo." View this post on Instagram A post shared by T-Series South Official (@tseriessouthofficial)

Arnold Vosloo's Notable Roles

Apart from The Mummy franchise, the actor Vosloo is also known for his roles in 'Hard Target', 'Agent Cody Banks', 'Blood Diamond', 'Silverton Siege', and as Zartan in 'G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra' and 'G.I. Joe: Retaliation'. He played terrorist Habib Marwan in the fourth season of '24', Amit Hadar on 'NCIS', Robin van Rees on 'Cape Town' and Rudy Tafero on 'Bosch'.

About 'Ranabaali'

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Ranabaali' continues to be one of the most anticipated films of the year, with the makers keeping the excitement high among fans since its official announcement.

Vijay Deverakonda's Transformation

On the occasion of Vijay Deverakonda's birthday this year, the makers unveiled a striking special behind-the-scenes video featuring the actor's intense horse-riding training sessions. In the video, Vijay is referred to as a "Stallion," with the makers urging audiences to get ready to witness "peak Vijay in peak cinema." The video showcases the actor undergoing rigorous physical preparation and mastering horse riding as part of his transformation for a fierce warrior role in the period action drama. The BTS glimpse highlights Vijay Deverakonda's discipline, endurance and commitment to the demanding role, further amplifying buzz around the film.

Historical Plot and Key Roles

The makers also shared that 'Ranabaali' is a historical action drama inspired by forgotten chapters of India's past and is set in the colonial era. Vijay Deverakonda will be seen portraying a powerful warrior, while Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife, Jayamma. "Ranabaali is a historical action drama inspired by forgotten chapters from India's past, set during the colonial era. The film stars Vijay Deverakonda as a fierce warrior, while Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife, Jayamma," the makers shared, as per a press release.

Production and Release

The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under Mythri Movie Makers in association with T-Series. The project also features international actor Arnold Vosloo in a key role, adding further global appeal to the ensemble cast.

The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on September 11. (ANI)