'The Legend of Hanuman' S3 trailer promises spectacular animated saga with Sharad Kelkar's powerful voiceover

The new season trailer for popular animated show 'The legend of Hanuman has been unveiled by the makers generating excitement among the fans.

Marking its return, "The Legend of Hanuman," an immensely popular Indian mythological series, is poised to unveil its third season, much to the delight of fervent fans. The recently disclosed trailer not only lives up to the expectations but also establishes a new standard for excellence in animated content, setting the stage for a promising future. While the compelling character of the mighty superhero Hanuman has always held audiences captive, it is Sharad Kelkar's commanding voiceover as the formidable Ravan that has left fans in awe.

The trailer unfolds with Ravan confidently asserting his dominion over the world, prompting Lord Ram to embark on a noble mission to liberate Sita from his clutches. Enter Hanuman, wrestling with the complexities of accepting his 'vanar' nature while etrying to master the overwhelming power within him. The preview paints a vivid picture of the epic clash between Lord Ram and Hanuman against the tyrannical Ravan, as they unite to bring an end to the era of suffering. Simultaneously, it intriguingly hints at the looming presence of the formidable Kumbhkaran. The intricacies of the narrative have ignited a profound sense of anticipation among fans eagerly awaiting the release of the third season on Disney Plus Hotstar, slated for January 12, 2024.

"The Legend of Hanuman" stands as an Indian animated series crafted by the collaborative efforts of Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J. Kang, and Charuvi Agrawal, exclusively for Disney+ Hotstar. Debuting on 29 January 2021, this creation by Graphic India has garnered attention and acclaim. Subsequently, the series earned a renewal for a second season, officially announced on 27 July 2021, marking a testament to its popularity and continued success.

