The Kashmir Files in Israel: Vivek Agnihotri, Anupam Kher's film goes global (Read details)

The Kashmir Files, India's most acclaimed and all-time blockbuster film, will be released in Israel on April 28, 2022.

The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, will be released in Israel on April 28, 2022. The Anupam Kher-starrer is expected to expand its worldwide presence after earning well at the Indian box office. On March 11, the film was released in Indian theatres. The Kashmir Files surpassed all post-pandemic box office records, becoming the first Hindi film to gross more than Rs 250 crore.

"We are quite thrilled with the type of recognition we have received for The Kashmir Files," adds Shariq Patel, producer and CBO of Zee studios. The film's demand has always been a priority for us, and its release in non-traditional countries like Israel is proof of that."

"Shalom and Namaste to my friends in Israel," says main actor Anupam Kher in a video introducing the film. As you are aware, The Kashmir Files will be released in your nation. It is a critical film of our time. The massacre of Kashmiri Hindus in Kashmir in 1990 is the subject of this film. And the rest of the world has embraced the film and, in some ways, helped us recover. And now that the file has been published in Israel, I implore you to see the film in a theatre and shower it with love. Vivek Agnihotri is the director!"

Vivek took to Twitter and shared the update with his fans and followers. "On huge demand, #TheKashmirFiles is releasing in ISRAEL on 28th April. I thank Consul General @KobbiShoshani for coming to our studio to inaugurate the poster of TKF. It's is a major step in sharing our coming goal of fighting terrorism and promoting humanity," he tweeted.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri of iamBuddha, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.