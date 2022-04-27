Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kiccha Sudeep to Ajay Devgn: It wasn’t to hurt, provoke or to start any debate

    Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep has reacted to Ajay Devgn’s tweet addressing him on the ‘Hindi’ remark.

    Kiccha Sudeep to Ajay Devgn It wasnt to hurt provoke or to start any debate drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 27, 2022, 7:18 PM IST

    A couple of hours after Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn reacted on Twitter to Kiccha Sudeep’s remarks on ‘Hindi’ in a recent interview, the latter tweeted to Devgn in response. The Kannada actor too took to the microblogging site Twitter, in order to clarify his comments on ‘Hindi’ regarding which Devgn had sort of raised his objection.

    In a tweet that Kiccha Sudeep put out a while ago, he said that his intention behind his comments in the recent interview was not to “hurt, provoke or to start any debate”. Taking to the microblogging site, he wrote: “Hello  @ajaydevgn sir.. the context to why i said tat line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably wil emphasis on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn't to hurt,Provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir 😁 (sic).”

    ALSO READ: 'Dub kar ke release kyun karte ho?...' Ajay Devgn takes on Kiccha Sudeep over Hindi

    Kiccha Sudeep further went on to write about how he has immense love for every language of the country and wanted the ‘topic’ to end. “I love and respect every language of our country sir. I would want this topic to rest,,, as I said the line in a totally different context. Mch luv and wshs to you always. Hoping to seeing you soon. 🥳🥂🤜🏻🤛🏻 (sic),” he further wrote in his Tweet thread.

    This comes in hours after Ajay Devgn put out a tweet written entirely in Hindi wherein he asked why the movies were being dubbed in Hindi. The English translation of Devgn’s Hindi tweet read as: “My brother, if according to you Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your movies in your mother tongue by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man.”

    ALSO READ: Why Kiccha Sudeep hates Ajay Devgn? Is Kajol is the reason? Read this

    Recently, Kiccha Sudeep had given an interview wherein he had spoken about the Hindi language and the success of South films in the Hindi belt. “You said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I’d like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it’s not happening. Today we are making films that are going everywhere,” the Kannada actor had said in the interview.

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2022, 7:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Denim Day 2022: Ritu Chaudhary Seth shares a thought-provoking video for women on choice of clothes drb

    Denim Day 2022: Ritu Chaudhary Seth shares a thought-provoking video for women on 'choice of clothes'

    Dub kar ke release kyun karte ho Ajay Devgn takes on Kiccha Sudeep over Hindi drb

    'Dub kar ke release kyun karte ho?...' Ajay Devgn takes on Kiccha Sudeep over Hindi

    Uunchai Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher perform Sooraj Barjatya's signature jump step; watch - gps

    Uunchai: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher perform Sooraj Barjatya’s signature jump step; watch

    Holywood Waiting for James Cameron Avatar 2 trailer Here is when and where it will be released drb

    Waiting for James Cameron's Avatar 2 trailer? Here’s when and where it will be released

    RRR Watch Karishma Tanna, Terence Lewis shake a leg on Ram Charan, Jr NTR's song - gps

    RRR: Watch Karishma Tanna, Terence Lewis shake a leg on Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s song

    Recent Stories

    Here s what state CMs have to say PM s plea to decrease fuel price gcw

    Here's what state CMs have to say to PM's plea to decrease fuel price

    Denim Day 2022: Ritu Chaudhary Seth shares a thought-provoking video for women on choice of clothes drb

    Denim Day 2022: Ritu Chaudhary Seth shares a thought-provoking video for women on 'choice of clothes'

    Yuvraj Singh calls for Rishabh Pant to be groomed as Test skipper-ayh

    Yuvraj Singh calls for Rishabh Pant to be groomed as Test skipper

    Xiaomi 12 Pro launched in India Know price specifications and other details gcw

    Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G launched in India; Know price, specifications and other details

    tennis Rafael Nadal looks set for Madrid Open; displays stellar fitness levels in training session snt

    Nadal looks set for Madrid Open; displays stellar fitness levels in training session

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals DC can turn the season around-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals can turn the season around

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon
    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon
    Maldivian environment minister at Raisina Dialogue 2022 on ties with India

    'We Maldivians love India; it is an important partner'

    Video Icon