Kiccha Sudeep to Ajay Devgn: It wasn’t to hurt, provoke or to start any debate

A couple of hours after Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn reacted on Twitter to Kiccha Sudeep’s remarks on ‘Hindi’ in a recent interview, the latter tweeted to Devgn in response. The Kannada actor too took to the microblogging site Twitter, in order to clarify his comments on ‘Hindi’ regarding which Devgn had sort of raised his objection.

In a tweet that Kiccha Sudeep put out a while ago, he said that his intention behind his comments in the recent interview was not to “hurt, provoke or to start any debate”. Taking to the microblogging site, he wrote: “Hello @ajaydevgn sir.. the context to why i said tat line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably wil emphasis on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn't to hurt,Provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir 😁 (sic).”

Kiccha Sudeep further went on to write about how he has immense love for every language of the country and wanted the ‘topic’ to end. “I love and respect every language of our country sir. I would want this topic to rest,,, as I said the line in a totally different context. Mch luv and wshs to you always. Hoping to seeing you soon. 🥳🥂🤜🏻🤛🏻 (sic),” he further wrote in his Tweet thread.

This comes in hours after Ajay Devgn put out a tweet written entirely in Hindi wherein he asked why the movies were being dubbed in Hindi. The English translation of Devgn’s Hindi tweet read as: “My brother, if according to you Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your movies in your mother tongue by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man.”

Recently, Kiccha Sudeep had given an interview wherein he had spoken about the Hindi language and the success of South films in the Hindi belt. “You said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I’d like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it’s not happening. Today we are making films that are going everywhere,” the Kannada actor had said in the interview.