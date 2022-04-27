Bold and beautiful: Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor share cleavage flaunting pics in black

Bollywood’s two of the hottest actresses, Janhvi Kapoor and Disha Patani, have shared their stunning pictures in black outfits that have got the mercury rising.

Image: Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

If there are two actresses whom you can blame for getting the weather all sultry with their photographs, you got to put the blame on Janhvi Kapoor and Disha Patani. The actresses have often shared stunning pictures on their Instagram handles that have left their fans and followers in awe of them. Once again, on Wednesday, Janhvi and Disha shared pictures of themselves, showing off their sensual sides to the camera.

Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor shared a few throwback photographs of herself in a black slip-on nighty dress. With subtle make-up and a messy bun, the actress wore what looks like a silk fabric nighty that comes with a deep neck, showing off her cleavage and the collar bone. ALSO READ: Filming for Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' begins

Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Captioning it as “know ur ways #tb”, Janhvi Kapoor, who will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the 2023 film ‘Bawaal’ which recently went on the floors, burnt the internet once again with these sultry photographs of hers.

Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor’s comments section was also filled with fire emoticons from her followers including her Chachi (aunt), Maheep Kapoor. Actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who will soon be seen in Hollywood actor Dev Patel’s directorial debut ‘Monkey Man’, commented on Janhvi’s picture saying, “So prettyyyyyyyy.”

Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani, on the other hand, shared a couple of her pictures in a black slip on and match zipper. The actress looked stunning as she flaunted her cleavage in the photographs. ALSO READ: 7 Disha Patani pics that show she has best the bikini body in Bollywood

Image: Disha Patani/Instagram