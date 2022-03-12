Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Kashmir Files Vs Radhe Shyam: Vivek Agnihotri's film grosses 4.25 crores on Day 1

    As the Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher starrer film, 'The Kashmir Files' day 1 box office collection is similar to Prabhas's Radhe Shyam Hindi version; read on

    The Kashmir Files Vs Radhe Shyam Vivek Agnihotri film grosses 4.25 crores on Day 1 RCB
    First Published Mar 12, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

    Following the captivating 'The Tashkent Files,' National award winner Vivek Agnihotri returns with 'The Kashmir Files,' another disturbing, riveting, and brutally honest film based on the genuine accounts of Kashmir Genocide victims.

    Vivek Agnihotri's film ‘The Kashmir Files’ features actors like Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar. The film puts you on a rollercoaster of emotions that arose during the horrific tragedy, giving spectators a taste of the dread, uncertainty, and pure panic that enveloped Kashmir at the time.

    ‘The Kashmir Files’, which was released in select half-capacity theatres yesterday, on March 11 had a positive response, generating over 4.25 crores at the global box office. With a flood of excellent word of mouth and fantastic reviews, the film is likely to fare better over the weekend, providing spectators with a genuine, true, and visceral picture of an unpleasant and saddening occurrence in Indian history.

    Also Read: RADHE SHYAM BOX OFFICE DAY 1: PRABHAS, POOJA HEGDE'S FILM HINDI VERSION MINTS RS 4.50 CRORE

    As per Box Office India, Prabhas' Radhe Shyam has also opened to a good response in Hindi with Rs 4.50 crore at the box office. 

    Talking about The Kashmir Files, many social media users called it a ‘masterpiece’,  several critics too referred to the film as ‘closest to the truth’, ‘flashes of genuine pain’, ‘impactful watch’ and a ‘heart-wrenching story’.

    Also Read: The Kashmir Files review: Netizens say 'movie is not for the faint-hearted', shows hard-hitting reality

    'The Kashmir Files' is directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, IAmBuddha, and Abhishek Agarwal Arts' Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Vivek Agnihotri. The compelling thriller is now playing in theatres around the country.

    The film has now become the latest victim of online piracy. It is reported that the movie is accessible for free download on Tamilrockers and others. Even Prabhas and Pooja Hedge's Radhe Shyam has been leaked online
     

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2022, 12:20 PM IST
