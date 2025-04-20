A CRPF jawan sustained minor injuries after a large poplar tree unexpectedly fell on a security bunker at the Amar Singh Club in Srinagar. The injured jawan, Umesh Mishra, was the only person hurt in the incident.
- Home
- India
- LIVE India News Updates on April 20: J-K: CRPF jawan injured as tree falls on bunker in Srinagar
LIVE India News Updates on April 20: J-K: CRPF jawan injured as tree falls on bunker in Srinagar
Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
LIVE India News Updates on April 20: J-K: CRPF jawan injured as tree falls on bunker in Srinagar
LIVE India News Updates on April 20: Kerala: 'We are not alone, big names are involved too....' Actor Shine Tom Chacko tells police amid drug case
Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko told police that drug use is rampant in the film industry and claimed he's being unfairly targeted. Police have seized his phone and collected body fluid samples for forensic tests.
LIVE India News Updates on April 20: IndiGo flight carrying J-K CM Omar Abdullah diverted to Jaipur, slams Delhi Airport for operational chaos
A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight carrying J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was diverted to Jaipur due to operational chaos at Delhi airport. Abdullah took to X to vent his frustration, calling the airport a “bloody shit show”.
LIVE India News Updates on April 20: Congress announces nationwide 'Save Constitution' campaign from April 25 amid National Herald case
The Congress party will launch a nationwide 'Save Constitution' campaign from April 25 to May 30, aiming to counter the BJP’s disinformation and raise awareness on constitutional values.