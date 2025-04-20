The Congress party will launch a nationwide 'Save Constitution' campaign from April 25 to May 30, aiming to counter the BJP’s disinformation and raise awareness on constitutional values.

New Delhi: The Congress party on Saturday (April 19) announced the launch of a nationwide 'Save Constitution' campaign across the country from April 25, which will continue till May 30, the party said in a statement. The party will also counter the BJP's disinformation campaign about the National Herald issue, with senior leaders holding press conferences in different cities across the country.

This decision was made at a meeting of the Congress general secretaries, state in-charges, and heads of various frontal organisations, presided over by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in the national capital.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, party general secretary-communications, Jairam Ramesh, disclosed that in follow-up to the resolution passed at the Ahmedabad AICC session, the 'Samvidhan Bachao' rallies will be organised at the PCC level from April 25 to April 30.

This will be followed by similar rallies at the district level from May 3 to May 10. From May 11 to May 17, the Samvidhan Bachao rallies will be held across 4,500 assembly segments nationwide. From May 20 to May 30, a door-to-door campaign will be held to save the constitution.

Jairam Ramesh accused the BJP government of misusing the Enforcement Directorate against the Congress leaders. Referring to the National Herald issue, he said, there was no legal issue involved, as it was just a case of political vendetta orchestrated by two individuals with a criminal mentality.

He announced that to counter the BJP's disinformation about National Herald, Congress leaders will hold press conferences in different cities across the country from April 21 to April 24.

"This is not a legal issue, but a political issue smacking of political vendetta, politics of persecution, intimidation and fear mongering", he observed.

Referring to the resolution passed at the Ahmedabad session, he said, the party's focus will be on social, economic and political justice. He said today's meeting reiterated the party's demand for a caste census across the country.

Additionally, it will pursue the issue of reservation for SC, ST, and OBC students in private educational institutions. The party also reaffirmed the demand for removing the 50 per cent ceiling on the reservations.

On economic justice, it reiterated its commitment to legal guarantees for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and fixing the MSP based on the Swaminathan formula, as well as debt waiver for farmers. The meeting emphasised the need for the revival of the MSMEs, most of which have been closed down due to massive Chinese imports.

The Congress general secretary also referred to the strengthening and empowerment of DCC presidents. Additionally, a special process for appointing DCC presidents has been formulated. There will be five observers involved in the appointment of the DCC presidents, he said, adding, four of them will be from the PCC and one will be from the AICC.

The process of appointing DCC presidents in Gujarat is expected to be completed by May 31, the party added.