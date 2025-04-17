- Home
Actor Akhilendra Mishra recently shared his memorable experience working on Aamir Khan's iconic production Lagaan. From exceptional hospitality to flawless management.
Exceptional Hospitality on the Sets of Lagaan
Actor Akhilendra Mishra recently shared fascinating insights into the production of Aamir Khan's Lagaan, highlighting the exceptional care provided to the cast and crew. Filmed in the remote location of Bhuj, Gujarat, the team ensured international standards of hospitality, including diverse cuisines and unlimited mineral water. Mishra revealed that even hair washing was done with mineral water to maintain hygiene and prevent illnesses that could disrupt the shoot.
"On the other side, on Lagaan's sets, things were reversed. People were making sure that no one drank the local water. Everyone must consume Bisleri water. They were particularly concerned about people's health. After all, it would disrupt the entire shoot. People were washing their hair with Bisleri there," he said.
Aamir Khan’s Leadership and Transparency
Aamir Khan, who debuted as a producer with Lagaan, demonstrated remarkable leadership and fairness during the extended shoot. Akhilendra Mishra recalled how Aamir Khan personally addressed the crew when the schedule was prolonged, ensuring everyone received updated contracts with additional pay. Despite being a star, Aamir Khan’s humility stood out as he often sat, ate, and conversed with the team, fostering a sense of camaraderie.
"Production management was superb. The film would not have been a hit without it. They provided everything you could want in terms of food and juice. Even the foreign performers were consuming Indian cuisine. There was a large continental food setup for them, but they all gravitated toward the Indian portion and He would sit down on the floor with us, talk with us, and eat with us," he added.
Production Management at Global Standards
The production team’s meticulous planning played a crucial role in the film’s success. Temporary residential blocks were set up to accommodate the crew, and breakfast spreads were arranged every morning. Akhilendra Mishra praised the management for creating an environment where everyone felt cared for, contrasting it with other productions that often cut corners. This attention to detail contributed to Lagaan becoming a landmark in Indian cinema.