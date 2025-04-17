Image Credit : Google

Actor Akhilendra Mishra recently shared fascinating insights into the production of Aamir Khan's Lagaan, highlighting the exceptional care provided to the cast and crew. Filmed in the remote location of Bhuj, Gujarat, the team ensured international standards of hospitality, including diverse cuisines and unlimited mineral water. Mishra revealed that even hair washing was done with mineral water to maintain hygiene and prevent illnesses that could disrupt the shoot.

"On the other side, on Lagaan's sets, things were reversed. People were making sure that no one drank the local water. Everyone must consume Bisleri water. They were particularly concerned about people's health. After all, it would disrupt the entire shoot. People were washing their hair with Bisleri there," he said.