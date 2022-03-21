The Kashmir Files: Every Indian should watch it, says Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan has praised Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files during a promotional event of RRR. The actor said that every Indian should watch the film, and so will he.

Aamir Khan is probably the first of all of Bollywood’s Khans to have spoken up on The Kashmir Files. The ‘Laal Singh Chadha’ actor was all praises for Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s film that had released in the theatres on March 11. Aamir was at a promotional event of RRR when he was asked by the media about his reaction to The Kashmir Files, a film which is based on the exodus of The Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley.

One of the media persons present at the promotional event asked Aamir Khan if he will be watching Anupam Kher starrer The Kashmir Files. Without second thoughts, Aamir quipped that he was certainly be watching the film, further adding how important the story that the film narrates is to every Indian. ALSO READ: The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri aren’t bothered about Bollywood’s silence; here is why

“I will definitely watch it because it is a part of our history that still aches our hearts. What happened with the Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir is heartbreaking. And a film which is based on such a topic, should be watched by every Indian and (people) should remember how it feels when a person is tortured,” said Aamir while speaking to the media.

Aamir did not simply end there. He went on to add: “This film has touched the emotions of people who believe in humanity and that is what is wonderful; I will definitely watch the film. I am happy that the film is successful.”

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files which grossed around Rs 28 crore to Rs 30 on Sunday, March 20, had made a total box office collection of Rs 1609 crores to Rs 171 crores since its release, reportedly. The film is soaring at the box office and doesn’t seem to come down anytime soon.

