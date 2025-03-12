Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra: 7 actors who own Rolls-Royce

Entertainment
Urvashi Rautela becomes proud owner of Rolls Royce Cullinan. Here are 7 B-town celebs who own Rolls Royce
Emraan Hashmi owns a Rolls Royce
Shah Rukh Khan owns a white Rolls Royce Cullinan
Hrithik Roshan owns a Rolls Royce Ghost series II.
Ajay Devgn has a passion for luxury cars. He too owns a Rolls Royce Cullian
Priyanka Chopra owns a 4.5 crore Rolls Royce Ghost
Urvashi Rautela becomes the latest entrant in the list of Bollywood celebs who own the luxury car. Urvashi Rautela buys a 12 crore Rolls Royce Cullinan
Sanjay Dutt too owns a Rolls Royce Ghost
