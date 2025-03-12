Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra: 7 actors who own Rolls-Royce

Urvashi Rautela becomes proud owner of Rolls Royce Cullinan. Here are 7 B-town celebs who own Rolls Royce

Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi owns a Rolls Royce

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan owns a white Rolls Royce Cullinan

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan owns a Rolls Royce Ghost series II.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn has a passion for luxury cars. He too owns a Rolls Royce Cullian

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra owns a 4.5 crore Rolls Royce Ghost

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela becomes the latest entrant in the list of Bollywood celebs who own the luxury car. Urvashi Rautela buys a 12 crore Rolls Royce Cullinan

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt too owns a Rolls Royce Ghost

