Megha Shetty signs FIRST Tamil film; Check project details

Mangalore beauty Meghana Shetty, who entered the small screen through the popular serial Jothe Jotheyalli on Zee Kannada channel
Megha Shetty, who gained immense popularity from the serial, acted in three films back to back
Kannada actresses sign Tamil or Telugu films after three or four films. Already Rakmini Vasanth, Ashika Ranganath, Chaitra Achar have flown
Now Megha Shetty is also acting in her Tamil film. Recently the film Muhurta was held in a grand manner
Bharat and Shashikumar will be seen in the lead roles in this Tamil film. The film is yet to be named
This film will be shot in Pattukkottai, Munnar Gudi, Thanjavur, Vedaranyam, Muthupettai
