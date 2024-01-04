Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    The First Omen Trailer: Prequel to 1976 cult classic 'The Omen' shows the birth of evil

    The plot of The First Omen is around a lady who decides to serve in a Rome-based church and restart her life. The First Omen will released on April 5.

    Film director Arkasha Stevenson’s much-anticipated horror film The First Omen excites movie enthusiasts. It is the prequel to the 1976 cult classic franchise The Omen, helmed by Richard Donner. The decades-old film starring Gregory Peck, Harvey Spencer, and Lee Remick grossed over 60 million dollars at the box office upon its release. 

    The First Omen’s trailer, released by the makers on January 3, has spooked paranormal movie lovers again, making them eager to watch the sooky tale on the big screens. The credit goes to the sudden jumpscares and stunning visuals. The First Omen will premiere on April 5.

    Also Read: Vijay Makkal Iyakkam member files complaint over hurling of slipper on Thalapathy Vijay

    The First Omen revolves around a woman who decides to serve a Rome-based church and start her life afresh. However, upon her arrival, “she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith". Over time, she comes across an evil conspiracy, planned to bring to life a malicious incarnate. Released on YouTube by 20th Century Studios, The First Omen’s trailer begins with the creepy setting of a group of nuns, lying on the floor, chanting a prayer with their eyes closed.

    Also Read: Urfi Javed admitted to hospital? Actress' photo wearing oxygen mask goes viral

    Soon, the scene shifts to the protagonist aka the woman as she starts her journey as a nun. Disturbing visuals, glimpses of scary moments, and certain unexplained phenomena mark the entire trailer, giving you the feeling that something worse is about to happen.

    After a few seconds, a woman can be seen strapped onto a hospital bed, as the doctors try to put on a mask on her face. Struggling for some time, she gave out a wicked grin that sent shivers down our spine. The trailer comes with the tagline, “To control those who don’t believe, create something to fear". The trailer ends with a mysterious structure burning up in flames, followed by dark and erotic themes, and ends with a person saying, “Don’t be afraid. The child is on the way."

    The Omen revolved around the story of Robert Thorn and his wife Kathy who after adopting a son named Damien face a string of ominous events. By the end of the movie, it is learned that Damien is the son of Satan. The upcoming film — The First Omen will tell the tale before Damien marks his presence on Earth. It stars Nell Tiger Free as the lead, alongside Bill Nighy, Ralph Ineson, and Sônia Braga.

