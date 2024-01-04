Vijay Makkal Iyakkam member files complaint over hurling of slipper on Thalapathy Vijay

Recently, a video went viral on social media that showed someone throwing a slipper at Thalapathy Vijay when the latter visited the DMDK office to bid adieu to late actor Vijayakanth. Now, according to reports, a complaint has been filed in connection with the incident.

As per the India Today report, the Head of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, South Central district, Appanu, filed a police complaint, urging an investigation into the person responsible for throwing a slipper at the actor 'Leo.' He requested the police to identify the person and take strict action against him.

The incident happened on December 28, when Thalapathy Vijay visited to give a final farewell to the late actor Vijayakanth. The video shows that the actor was going toward his car when someone threw a slipper on his neck. The video of the incident is going viral on social media. The authenticity of the video is not yet clear. Vijayakanth's body was placed for public viewing at the DMDK headquarters in Chennai. Numerous individuals arrived to pay their final respects to the beloved captain. Among the visitors was Vijay, who expressed gratitude for Vijayakanth's support during a personal crisis and for providing an opportunity in the film industry. The actor was returning to his car after meeting the relatives.

Meanwhile, Vijay's 68th film, "Thalapathy 68," directed by Venkat Prabhu, sparks fervent anticipation in the Tamil film industry. Boasting a stellar cast and meticulous production efforts, the movie, set for a speculated June or July release, promises a compelling cinematic experience.