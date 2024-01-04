Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Vijay Makkal Iyakkam member files complaint over hurling of slipper on Thalapathy Vijay

    The incident happened on December 28, when Thalapathy Vijay visited to give a final farewell to the late actor Vijayakanth.

    Vijay Makkal Iyakkam member files complaint over hurling of slipper on Thalapathy Vijay rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 4, 2024, 5:04 PM IST

    Recently, a video went viral on social media that showed someone throwing a slipper at Thalapathy Vijay when the latter visited the DMDK office to bid adieu to late actor Vijayakanth. Now, according to reports, a complaint has been filed in connection with the incident.

    As per the India Today report, the Head of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, South Central district, Appanu, filed a police complaint, urging an investigation into the person responsible for throwing a slipper at the actor 'Leo.'  He requested the police to identify the person and take strict action against him.

    The incident happened on December 28, when Thalapathy Vijay visited to give a final farewell to the late actor Vijayakanth. The video shows that the actor was going toward his car when someone threw a slipper on his neck. The video of the incident is going viral on social media. The authenticity of the video is not yet clear. Vijayakanth's body was placed for public viewing at the DMDK headquarters in Chennai. Numerous individuals arrived to pay their final respects to the beloved captain. Among the visitors was Vijay, who expressed gratitude for Vijayakanth's support during a personal crisis and for providing an opportunity in the film industry. The actor was returning to his car after meeting the relatives.

    Meanwhile, Vijay's 68th film, "Thalapathy 68," directed by Venkat Prabhu, sparks fervent anticipation in the Tamil film industry. Boasting a stellar cast and meticulous production efforts, the movie, set for a speculated June or July release, promises a compelling cinematic experience.

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2024, 5:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Urfi Javed admitted to hospital? Actress' photo wearing oxygen mask goes viral RBA

    Urfi Javed admitted to hospital? Actress' photo wearing oxygen mask goes viral

    Malaikottai Vaaliban release: Mohanlal fans to organise special shows in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Malaikottai Vaaliban release: Mohanlal fans to organise special shows in Thiruvananthapuram

    Zeenat Aman opens up about her 'rocky start' with Feroz Khan; shares interesting story ATG

    Zeenat Aman opens up about her 'rocky start' with Feroz Khan; shares interesting story

    'Dulhania 3': Janhvi kapoor replaces Alia Bhatt in film's sequel, to star opposite Varun Dhawan RKK

    'Dulhania 3': Janhvi kapoor replaces Alia Bhatt in film's sequel, to star opposite Varun Dhawan

    Who did Oppenheimer actor Cillian Murphy find funniest while filming the movie? Read ATG

    Who did Oppenheimer actor Cillian Murphy find funniest while filming the movie? Read

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: BJP leader Kota Srinivasa Poojary calls for action amidst Godhra reference  

    Karnataka: BJP leader Kota Srinivasa Poojary calls for action amidst Godhra reference  

    Bengaluru grapples with surge in crime rates in 2023, highest in two years vkp

    Bengaluru grapples with surge in crime rates in 2023, highest in two years

    Redmi Note 13 slimmest Note ever launched in India under Rs 20000 check specs camera battery other details gcw

    Redmi Note 13, 'slimmest Note ever', launched in India under Rs 20,000

    Deepika Padukone: 7 men she dated before marrying Ranveer Singh RBA

    Deepika Padukone: 7 men she dated before marrying Ranveer Singh

    Karnataka: Woman loses Rs 89 lakh in work-from-home scam at Kalaburgi vkp

    Karnataka: Woman loses Rs 89 lakh in work-from-home scam at Kalaburgi

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon