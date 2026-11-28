Bigg Boss 20 contestants Arishfa Khan and Uditi Singh are driving a fashion trend by sporting the historic Farshi salwar, a floor-length trouser that is currently redefining ethnic wear choices for the festive and wedding season.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): If you have been spotting more wide-legged, floor-length salwars on your Instagram feed lately, there is a good chance Bigg Boss 20 has something to do with it. The reality show, which usually makes headlines for its fights, friendships and Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, has also put an old-fashioned outfit back in the trend. This time, it is the Farshi salwar. Contestants Arishfa Khan and Uditi Singh have been wearing different versions of the traditional outfit on the show, and their looks have caught the attention of viewers. Fashion pages and social media creators have also been sharing their outfits, styling ideas and recreations, giving the silhouette a fresh moment in the spotlight.

Unlike fitted churidars or flared shararas, the Farshi salwar is known for its loose, wide shape and flowing length. It falls close to the floor, giving an outfit a dramatic look without relying on heavy embroidery or layers of embellishment. And that seems to be part of its appeal. It offers something different for those looking beyond the usual festive wardrobe choices.

Arishfa Khan has been experimenting with bright colours and prints. Her teal-and-red floral outfit and green-and-purple look for Weekend Ka Vaar have stood out. She pairs the voluminous salwars with shorter, straight-cut kurtas, keeping the focus on the trousers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayyed Arishfa Khan (@arishfakhan138)

Uditi Singh, on the other hand, has opted for softer colours and simpler detailing. Her mustard and rust outfits with thread work, along with pink cotton sets featuring delicate gota work, offer a more understated take on the trend. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uditi Singh (@uditisinghh)

Although their styling choices are different, both contestants have shown how the same silhouette can work with different colours, fabrics and details. Their looks also bring attention to an outfit that is dressy without necessarily being heavily embellished.

The Farshi salwar may be trending on television now, but it has a long history. The word ‘Farshi’ comes from the Persian word ‘farsh’, meaning floor. The name refers to the way the fabric spreads close to the ground. The outfit is associated with the royal courts of Awadh and Hyderabad and dates back around 300 years. Traditionally, it was made using rich fabrics such as silk and brocade, with generous amounts of fabric giving it its signature floor-length appearance. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayyed Arishfa Khan (@arishfakhan138)

The modern versions are also easier to wear than the traditional ones. Instead of heavy fabrics and elaborate embellishments, lighter materials such as cotton, mulmul and lightweight silk are being used. This makes the outfit suitable for more than just grand festive occasions.

How to style a Farshi salwar without looking shorter

The floor-length shape may make some people wonder whether the outfit will suit their height. However, the choice of kurta and fabric can make a difference. A shorter, straight-cut kurta is a good option, as it balances the volume of the salwar and allows its shape to stand out. Pairing it with a heavily flared kurta, on the other hand, can make the overall outfit look too bulky.

The fabric is equally important. Soft cotton, modal silk and georgette can give the salwar a natural fall, while stiffer materials may add unnecessary volume. The hem should sit close to the floor to retain the silhouette’s signature look.

With the festive and wedding season often bringing the search for something different to wear, the Farshi salwar offers an alternative to the familiar shararas and palazzos. Those styles are not going out of fashion anytime soon, but this traditional silhouette is giving people another option. (ANI)