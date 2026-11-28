Kumar Sanu reveals how he recorded 28 songs in a single day to set a Guinness World Record. The veteran singer also shares how he completed Sochenge Tumhe Pyaar in just nine minutes.

Legendary singer Kumar Sanu is back on the subject of his impressive Guinness World Record of recording 28 songs in one day. He explained his fast learning capability with tunes and a busy recording schedule that helped him set the record.

While answering questions from IANS at his Mumbai home on November 27, 2026, during the promotion of his recent song Suniyo Zara, the veteran playback singer also recounted the day when he had recorded the popular song Sochenge Tumhe Pyaar within nine minutes.

How he managed 28 recordings in a day

Sanu said that it was because he was quick to learn the tunes and perform on them. At his peak in the 1990s, it was quite common for him to record 10, 12 or 15 songs in a day. This was because Sanu had often done recording favors to filmmakers and music directors.

The record day also came due to his busy schedule. At that time, he was getting ready for his 40-day US tour, but the producers were worried about the impact of his tour on their films. Hence, in order to address this issue, Sanu had called upon different artists to his studio for recording allowing him to complete multiple recordings before travelling.

Nine-minute recording

The singer said that on average a song takes 20 to 25 minutes to record. However, Sochenge Tumhe Pyaar took just nine minutes to complete. This shows his confidence and experience in playback singing that he gained over the years. It gives an insight into the tough recording culture of Bollywood in the 1990s.