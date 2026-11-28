Shaina NC posted a rare, nostalgic photo with Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan, celebrating a deep friendship of over 30 years. She praised their enduring bond, rooted in trust and mutual support throughout her career as a designer.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): Shiv Sena National Secretary and National Spokesperson Shaina Chudasama Munot shared a rare picture with her old friend and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with actor Abhishek Bachchan. In an X post, Shaina reflected on their friendship that goes back over three decades. “Some friendships don't need constant contact. They just need trust. I started my career as a fashion designer when i was 18, then Aishwarya Rai was Miss World. 35 years later, we still pick up exactly where we left off," she wrote.

Some friendships don't need constant contact. They just need trust. I started my career as a fashion designer when i was 18 , then Aishwarya Rai was Miss World. 35 years later, we still pick up exactly where we left off. Wonderful to spend time with Aishwarya and Abhishek. No pretence, just a sense of old belonging that only time can build. Some bonds just don't need explaining. What I love about old friendships is the comfort - you meet after months or years , and it feels like yesterday. Aishwarya and I go so far back , from wearing my sarees , to her supporting my social initiatives especially cancer patients and when i was a struggling designer. @AishwaryaRaiWeb @juniorbachchan @SrBachchan @AArbfc @AishwaryaRai, @My_AishwaryaRai, @AishwaryaSpice — Shaina Chudasama Munot (@ShainaNC) November 27, 2026

On meeting both Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shaina further added, “Wonderful to spend time with Aishwarya and Abhishek. No pretence, just a sense of old belonging that only time can build. Some bonds just don't need explaining. What I love about old friendships is the comfort - you meet after months or years, and it feels like yesterday. Aishwarya and I go so far back, from wearing my sarees, to her supporting my social initiatives especially cancer patients and when I was a struggling designer.”

The trio appeared to be at an event, dressed in traditional outfits. The star couple beautifully twinned in dark burgundy and purple outfits. The photos came days after Aishwarya and Abhishek turned heads at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party in Mumbai. The couple arrived hand-in-hand, shared affectionate moments and posed together for the paparazzi. Aishwarya and Abhishek’s joint appearance quickly caught attention as the two were seen exchanging warm smiles and affectionate glances. In a moment that stood out, Abhishek was also spotted blushing while holding Aishwarya’s hand on the photo carpet. (ANI)