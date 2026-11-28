Aditya Dhar celebrated his wife Yami Gautam's 38th birthday with an affectionate Instagram tribute, praising her support and dedication. Yami responded playfully, delighting fans and friends with their heartwarming public exchange.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): Filmmaker Aditya Dhar marked wife Yami Gautam’s 38th birthday on Saturday with an affectionate Instagram post, calling her “the most beautiful woman I have ever known”. Dhar shared a carousel of personal photographs, including candid and vacation moments with Yami, alongside a lengthy note celebrating her birthday. The filmmaker praised his wife for the love she brings to their family, her dedication to her career and the support she has given him over the years. “Your smile has a way of lighting up not just a room but my entire world,” Dhar wrote. Describing Yami as his “home”, “biggest strength” and “fiercest supporter”, he credited her with helping him become the person he is today. “You are my home, my biggest strength, my fiercest supporter and the person who has pushed me to become the man I am today. The way you pour so much love into our family while giving your all to everything you do leaves me in awe every single day. I don’t know how you manage to do it all and still put up with me!” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Dhar (@adityadharfilms) Concluding the birthday message, Dhar expressed his wish to continue supporting and celebrating his wife, writing, “Here’s to a lifetime of holding your hand, cheering you on and falling in love with you, over and over again.” He also signed off with the playful hashtag #YamiPaglu. Yami responded to her husband's post in the comments section with a playful marriage proposal of her own. “Pl marry me...Thank you sooo much for everything, my love !!!! Forever #adityapaglu,” she wrote. Her response added a lighthearted touch to the romantic birthday exchange and drew warm reactions from fans.

Several members of the film fraternity also joined the birthday celebrations in the comments section. Actor Aparshakti Khurana left a heart emoji, Gaurav Gera wished Gautam a happy birthday, while choreographer Vijay Ganguly sent his regards. Fans also praised the couple's bond, with many referring to them as the “Dhurandhar Couple”, in a reference to Dhar's film project 'Dhurandhar.' Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar married on June 4, 2021, in a private, traditional ceremony in Himachal Pradesh, India. Yami wore a red Benarasi sari, family heirlooms, and traditional bridal jewellery. They welcomed their first child, a son named Vedavid, on May 10, 2024. (ANI)