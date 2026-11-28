Ayushmann Khurrana's mother expressed deep emotion and pride after watching his latest film, 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya', awarding it a perfect 100 score. She praised the actor's performance, calling the romantic family drama truly marvellous.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana’s mother was left emotional after watching his latest film, 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya', and gave it a perfect score of 100 out of 100. The actor recently shared a video of her heartfelt reaction on social media, capturing a special moment of maternal pride following the film’s theatrical release on November 27.

In the video, Ayushmann’s mother can be seen expressing how deeply the film moved her. She revealed that several scenes and dialogues brought her to tears, particularly the moments when her son delivered his lines. Praising the film, she described it as "amazing" and "marvellous" before giving it "100 out of 100 marks". She also expressed pride in her son, saying, "I was thinking that I gave birth to him". View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' is a romantic family drama starring Ayushmann Khurrana as Prem Mishra and Sharvari as Purva Solanki. The supporting cast includes Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa and Saumya Tandon. The film follows Prem, a kind-hearted man who convinces his family to move in with his fiancee Purva after she refuses to leave behind the elderly women who raised her. Ayushmann's mother's reaction comes after veteran actor Anupam Kher also shared a video of his mother, Dulari Kher, praising the film. (ANI)