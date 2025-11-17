The Conjuring: Last Rites is finally making its way to OTT after a strong theatrical run, and fans are eager to know when and where they can stream the horror finale. Here’s a quick breakdown of its digital release.

Must say, it's really a time to celebrate for fans of supernatural horror because The Conjuring: Last Rites is just waiting to go digital, the much awaited last chapter in the outstanding Conjuring Universe. After a healthy run in theatres, the makers of the film declared its OTT date, letting an audience experience its spine-scurving finale from the ease of their setting.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Conjuring: Last Rites OTT Release Date

The film is currently set to land on OTT sometime later this month, post-theatrical. The audience is set to rent or purchase the movie first under the pay-per-view model before it becomes available for regular streaming.

First of all, it will be released on premium platforms for viewing, and premiums will be expected to take the net world by storm as it enters the stream on the respective dates grant a coverage for one or more regions.

Where Can You Watch It Online?

At first, The Conjuring: Last Rites will be available on the above big platforms:

Amazon Prime Video (Rentals/ Store)

Apple TV

Google Play Movies

These platforms will offer the movie for rent and for digital purchase, before transitioning to a subscription-based OTT service.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Telecast:

While Warner Bros. films are tradition landing on their partner platforms, like the case above, the film would probably land on some major streaming service after its rental availability.

All movies under this entire Conjuring franchise are being brought to HBO Max by Warner Bros. Discovery's New Line Cinema. All these films will be available as marathon movies on Saturday, November 22, according to the following schedule:

7:35 a.m. – The Nun

9:15 a.m. – The Nun II

11:08 a.m. – Annabelle

12:50 p.m. – Annabelle: Creation

2:43 PM – The Conjuring

4:38 PM – The Conjuring 2

8:00 PM – The Conjuring: Last Rites

Reasons for the Excitement in Fans.

Last Rites marks the end of an era, the last film to be released about a franchise that has been one of the most successful for Hollywood in the horror genre: The Conjuring Universe. The OTT release also presents the best opportunity for those who missed it in theaters or want to relive the eerie happenings.