Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson has responded to the Academy Awards not nominating Avengers: Endgame for major categories. Despite being one of the highest-grossing movies of all time, the 2019 movie was only nominated for Best Visual Effects, with Johansson questioning how the Academy made that choice.

Scarlett Johansson Reacts to Avengers Endgame’s Oscar insult

In a recent interview, Johansson was stunned to say, "How did this film not get nominated for an Oscar?" She reaffirmed that Endgame was an "impossible movie that should not have worked, but really works as a film," considering its massive success and influence on culture.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame was the culmination of over a decade of history in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The movie shattered box office records, collecting $2.79 billion worldwide, the second highest-grossing film of all time.

Marvel's Struggles at the Oscars

Johansson explained that while Black Panther received a Best Picture nomination, Endgame was largely snubbed. According to her, the film's groundbreaking narrative, emotional impact, and technology achievements deserved more recognition.

While Johansson bid adieu to Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow), she is ready to return if the circumstances are appropriate. However, she asserts that the story of her character is already concluded, and she would not like to spoil it for the sake of fan service