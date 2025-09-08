Rumors of MS Dhoni’s Bollywood debut are swirling after his appearance with R. Madhavan in an action-packed teaser titled The Chase, leaving fans curious whether it’s a film or just an ad

Speculation about MS Dhoni stepping into Bollywood has been buzzing across social media after the former Indian cricket captain was seen alongside actor R. Madhavan in a teaser titled The Chase. The short clip, loaded with high-octane action, has left fans wondering if “Captain Cool” is ready for a cinematic innings.

Madhavan posted the teaser on Instagram, where both he and Dhoni appear in black tactical uniforms, wearing sunglasses and armed like elite task force operatives. The actor hinted that the project was about an explosive mission, directed by Vasan Bala, and promised it was “coming soon.”

While the video gave the impression of a film announcement, reports from Matrabhoomi suggested otherwise. According to sources, the project is likely to be a high-budget advertisement rather than a full-fledged movie, though the makers are deliberately keeping details under wraps.

The pairing of Dhoni and Madhavan sparked even more curiosity because of Dhoni’s honorary rank as Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army—an honour conferred on him by the Indian Army back in 2011. His military connection added a sense of authenticity to his on-screen avatar in the teaser.

At present, Dhoni is away from international cricket, having announced his retirement in August 2020. However, he continues to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In May 2025, he played his last match against Gujarat Titans for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Interestingly, CSK retained him as an uncapped player in the previous season for ₹4 crore.

Over his illustrious career, Dhoni became one of the most decorated captains in cricket history. He not only led CSK to five IPL titles but also guided India to victory in all three major ICC white-ball tournaments—the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Whether The Chase marks the beginning of Dhoni’s Bollywood career or simply a stylish advertisement, fans are eagerly waiting to see “Captain Cool” in this new action-packed avatar.