Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Buckingham Murders trailers OUT: Kareena Kapoor starrer promises to keep you on the edge [WATCH]

    After a long wait, the trailer for 'The Buckingham Murders', starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, has finally been released. The mystery thriller has been in the news for a long time, and the trailer has only heightened fans' excitement

    The Buckingham Murders trailers OUT: Kareena Kapoor starrer promises to keep you on the edge [WATCH] ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 2:40 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 2:40 PM IST

    The highly anticipated trailer for 'The Buckingham Murders', featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, has finally dropped. This mystery thriller, which has been creating buzz for quite some time, has only fueled fans' excitement with the trailer's release. Set to hit theaters on September 13, the film also stars Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

    The trailer opens with Kareena Kapoor's character deeply involved in investigating a case. She is seen interrogating individuals about a mysteriously murdered child. Kapoor’s portrayal as a determined detective delving deeper into the mystery is striking, showcasing her intense performance. Sharing the trailer link on social media, Kareena expressed her excitement, stating that the trailer is now available, and reminded fans that 'The Buckingham Murders' will be in cinemas on September 13. Fans quickly responded with praise and enthusiasm.

    ALSO READ: IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack: Netflix to review content to align with 'national sentiments' in future; Read on

    Prior to the trailer launch, Kareena shared numerous photos from the film. In a recent discussion during Netflix’s The Actors’ Roundtable 2023, she provided insights into her role in 'The Buckingham Murders'. She revealed that her character is a grieving mother, whose journey begins with a tragic incident where her child is shot in the opening scene. This tragedy propels her into becoming a detective. Fleeing her hometown, she arrives in a new city, where she is faced with solving a complex case.

    Kareena shared that she loved playing the role, especially since it marked her first time portraying a detective, a genre she is passionate about. She acknowledged that the role was challenging due to the character’s intense grief, which made her uncomfortable, yet she also found joy in the experience. Kareena described it as a career-defining role and one of the best characters she has played. She even mentioned requesting the director to extend it into a four-part series because she did not want to part with the character.

    'The Buckingham Murders' received widespread praise following its global premiere at the BFI London Film Festival 2023. The film was later showcased at the 2023 Mumbai Film Festival, held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in October, further building anticipation for its theatrical release.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Now say she's faking': Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's fans clap back at trolls after maternity shoot RTM

    ‘Now say she’s faking’: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's fans clap back at trolls after maternity shoot

    Video Keerthy Suresh shares glimpses of her yoga session; actress looks pretty in minimal makeup RBA

    Video: Keerthy Suresh shares glimpses of her yoga session; actress looks pretty in minimal makeup

    Elvish Yadav summoned by ED in connection to Money Laundering case, asked to report at Lucknow office RKK

    Elvish Yadav summoned by ED in connection to Money Laundering case, asked to report at Lucknow office

    IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack: Netflix to review content to align with 'national sentiments' in future; Read on ATG

    IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack: Netflix to review content to align with 'national sentiments' in future; Read on

    Visfot trailer: Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan look fierce in the race of love, betrayal and money RKK

    Visfot trailer: Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan look fierce in the race of love, betrayal and money

    Recent Stories

    Boeing Starliner set to return to earth on September 6 without astronauts onboard RTM

    Boeing Starliner set to return to earth on September 6 without astronauts onboard

    Quick and healthy: THIS 5-minute rasam recipe will help you boost your immunity gcw

    Quick and healthy: THIS 5-minute rasam recipe will help you boost your immunity

    Teachers Day 2024: National teachers awards winners announced RBA

    Teachers Day 2024: National teachers awards winners announced

    cricket Najmul Hossain Shanto net worth: Bangladesh cricketer's salary, earnings and career scr

    Najmul Hossain Shanto net worth: Bangladesh cricketer's earnings

    Discover the incredible health benefits of walking barefoot on grass every morning RTM

    Discover the incredible health benefits of walking barefoot on grass every morning

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon