'Ba***ds of Bollywood FIRST REVIEW: Aryan Khan makes his much-awaited directorial debut with The Ba**ds of Bollywood* on Netflix. The star-studded series blends humour, drama, and cameos, offering a fresh take on Bollywood’s glittering chaos

September 18 marks a milestone for Shah Rukh Khan’s family as his son Aryan Khan officially steps into the spotlight—not as an actor, but as a director. His much-talked-about series, The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, premiered today on Netflix after a glitzy, star-studded launch event in Mumbai. Early reactions suggest that Aryan’s first outing behind the camera has struck the right chord, setting the stage for an exciting career ahead.

Industry figures who attended the premiere were quick to share their impressions. Producer Sunita Gowariker described the show as highly entertaining and funny, praising Aryan for creating something exceptional and wishing him continued success. Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia also applauded the series, noting that its quirky humour and strong writing made it binge-worthy. He emphasised the years of hard work behind the project and congratulated Aryan, Bilal Siddiqui, and Manav on bringing the concept to life under Red Chillies Entertainment. According to him, the blend of writing, direction, and talented performances delivered an experience audiences would truly enjoy.

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan echoed similar sentiments, calling Aryan one of the most hardworking and kind directors she had ever collaborated with. She hinted at an easter egg in her social media post while wishing him great success in his journey.

The series features a vibrant ensemble including Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Manoj Pahwa, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, and Vijayant Kohli, along with appearances by Rajat Bedi and Gautami Kapoor. Fans are also in for a treat with special cameos from Bollywood heavyweights Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, and Ranveer Singh.

Plot, Release Date

At its core, The Ba**ds of Bollywood* tells the story of Aasmaan Singh (played by Lakshya), an ambitious outsider striving to make his mark in the chaotic world of Hindi cinema. The narrative explores the glitter, glamour, and ruthlessness of the industry through a mix of humour and drama, presenting a self-aware, stylised take on the film business.

Netflix describes the series as the “baddest, filmiest show on Earth,” offering cameos, twists, and a playful yet sharp look at Bollywood’s inner workings. With its tongue-in-cheek humour and high-energy pace, the show reimagines the classic underdog story by asking tough questions: How far will you go for your dream? What are you willing to sacrifice? And can you survive Bollywood’s fiercest players?

The Ba**ds of Bollywood* is now streaming on Netflix from September 18 at 12:30 pm.