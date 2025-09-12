Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan shares a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse of Aryan Khan and Diljit Dosanjh recording ‘Tenu Ki Pata’ for the upcoming Netflix series The Ba**ds of Bollywood.

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has given fans an exciting behind-the-scenes look at the making of Tenu Ki Pata, the third track from The Ba**ds of Bollywood, the highly anticipated Netflix debut series of his son Aryan Khan.

BTS Moment: Diljit Sings, Aryan Plays, SRK Joins In

The video, now making waves online, takes viewers inside the recording studio, where Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh is seen lending his powerful vocals to the energetic track. Aryan Khan, in a rare and candid moment, is spotted strumming the guitar, showcasing his musical side. Adding to the charm is a heartwarming video call between Shah Rukh, Aryan, and Diljit, capturing the bond and support among the trio.

Tenu Ki Pata is composed, arranged, and produced by Ujwal Gupta, with lyrics by Kumaar. The song is a dynamic blend of vibrant beats and high-energy rhythms. It features vocals from Diljit Dosanjh, Ujwal Gupta, and Aryan Khan himself, marking Aryan's debut in the music space with a cameo singing contribution. Released under the T-Series label, the song sets the tone for a fresh musical narrative within the show.

Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut Hits Netflix This September

The Ba**ds of Bollywood* premieres on Netflix on September 18 and is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. The series is created and directed by Aryan Khan, alongside co-creators Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan. Set in a stylised, chaotic world, the series explores ambition, fame, romance, and raw storytelling.

The star-studded cast includes Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, and more. With bold characters and unapologetically fresh narratives, The Ba**ds of Bollywood* promises to be one of Netflix India’s most exciting original releases this year.