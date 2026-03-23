Shiv Thakare has won the first season of the reality show 'The 50'. The game, which featured 50 celebrities, ended with a challenging finale where Thakare's pace and planning secured his victory over finalists Faisu, Kaka, and Krishna.

Shiv Thakare Wins Inaugural Season of 'The 50'

The first season of the reality show 'The 50' has concluded, with Shiv Thakare emerging as the winner. The format brought together 50 celebrities under one roof, making it one of the biggest reality shows in recent times. The game focused on strategy, teamwork, and survival, with contestants facing different tasks throughout the season.

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The Grand Finale Task

Talking about the finale, contestants took part in a challenging task designed around strength and control. The final task involved moving through a maze, completing small challenges to collect keys, and then solving a large lion-face puzzle. The challenge tested both physical strength and mental focus.

The finale task saw contestants Kaka, Krishna, Shiv, and Faisu compete for the cash prize and trophy. While others faced some delays and difficulties, Shiv completed the task with a strong pace and clear planning. In the end, Shiv and Faisu were named the fastest performers, with Shiv winning the final challenge.

Winner Shiv Thakare Reflects on His Journey

According to a press release, Thakare said the show gave him a chance to show a different side of himself, and he wanted to play the game with honesty and calmness. He said, "The 50 was a completely new experience for me, and I wanted to show a different side of Shiv Thakare, one that believes you don't need to shout or fight to be heard. You can play with heart, stay true to yourself, and still win."

"Being the winner of the very first season, especially among 50 strong players, is something that will always be remembered, and that makes me incredibly happy. This was also a game of alliances, and I'm proud that my people stood strong with me throughout," Shiv added.

The show streamed on JioHotstar and also aired on COLORS. (ANI)