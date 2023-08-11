Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thank You For Coming: Bhumi Pednekar-Shehnaaz Gill starrer chick flick Release Date OUT; Read THIS

    Bhumi Pednekar shines in the chick flick 'Thank You For Coming' alongside Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi. The release date of the film is out. - Mahasweta Sarkar

    First Published Aug 11, 2023, 11:15 AM IST

    Bhumi Pednekar, known for notable roles in Afwah and Bheed, is set to shine in the upcoming chick flick 'Thank You For Coming'. Sharing the screen with internet sensations Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi, the film is directed by Karan Boolani and produced by Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor. Scheduled for an October 6 release, this promising collaboration is anticipated to captivate audiences with its fresh and dynamic cast.

    The cast and creators of "Thank You For Coming" unveiled a series of captivating posters, creating a buzz among fans. The announcement of the film's release date added to the excitement, promising an enthralling cinematic experience. In one of the many posts, Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Kaccha pyaar, Kaminapan aur Kalesh in the biggest chick flick of the year!!!! See you in theatres on the 6th of October." 

    The poster of Thank You For Coming looks grand as Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi are spotted partying. Rhea Kapoor's caption of the poster read, "On the professional front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Bheed opposite Rajkummar Rao and Afwah co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. While Shehnaaz Gill made her Bollywood debut this year with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Dolly Singh earlier appeared in the Netflix show Bhaag Beanie Bhaag co-starring Swara Bhasker. She was also seen in Double XL and Modern Love Mumbai."

    Another poster read. "Thank You For Coming got its entry at the Toronto Film Festival and will be premiered at the prestigious film festival. It is said to bring a refreshing change to Indian cinema with a vibrant star cast. Sharing the poster, Rhea Kapoor wrote, "Crying and screaming and jumping! We are honoured to unveil our film #ThankYouForComing as an official selection at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023!! See you at our gala premiere! #ThankYouForComingAtTIFF."

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
