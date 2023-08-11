Bhola Shankar LEAKED: Chiranjeevi's action drama out on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Filmyzilla and other sites

Bholaa Shankar leaked on Torrent sites: According to reports, Chiranjeeiv's film has been leaked online; made available for torrent sites and telegram channels for free downloads.

Megastar Chiranjeeiv's newest comedy-action drama, directed by Meher Ramesh, was released on August 11 globally to eager fans and moviegoers. Following its debut, the film has received mixed to good reactions from fans and reviewers alike.Bhola Shankar is the Telugu version of the Tamil blockbuster Vedalam. In the film, Keerthy Suresh plays Mahalakshmi, Bhola Shankar's adoptive sister. Tamannaah portrayed the female protagonist, with Chiranjeevi playing his love interest. This is their second cooperation after Syera Narasimha Reddy.

Bhola Shankar relocates to Kolkata with his adoptive sister Mahalakshmi (Keerthy Suresh) for her to further her studies. Shankar, on the other hand, is a former thug who is on a personal mission. Who exactly is Mahalakshmi? What became to her family? What exactly is Shankar's plan? are displayed on the large screen. The complete film of Bhola Shankar has been leaked online.

Bhola Shankar was victimised by the illicit pirate mafia within a few hours after its massive international release. The complete content of the film has been duplicated in HD quality for internet users to watch and download Bhola Shankar's film. Torrent slites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

They are accessible in the form of links, which are becoming increasingly popular on the internet. Several pirate websites share content amongst themselves. In addition to Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah, and Keerthy Suresh, the film stars Sushanth, Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam, Shawar Ali, Tarun Arora, Vennela Kishore, Sreemukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Rashmi Gautam, Getup Srinu, Uttej, and Tulasi.

Also Read: Bhola Shankar REVIEW: Is Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh's film HIT or FLOP?

Meher Ramesh directed the film and also penned the screenplay. Mamidala Thirupathi wrote Bhola Shankar's dialogues. Dudley operated the camera, and Marthand K Venkatesh edited the footage. Mahathi Swara Sagar created the film's background soundtrack and music.

Ramabrahman Sunkara and KS Rama Rao produced the film under the banners of AK Entertainments and Creative Commercials. The film is being distributed by Zed Studios.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez's heartwarming gestures during recent event with fans goes viral

DISCLAIMER- As piracy is a criminal act under the Copyright Act of 1957, Asianet Newsable does not condone or promote it. We respectfully suggest you refrain from engaging in such practices or encouraging piracy