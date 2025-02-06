Mathira Khan refutes claims of leaked video, calls it defamation

Entertainment
Mathira Khan, a famous Pakistani actress, is currently in the news due to an alleged private video.
Mathira Mohammad is a Pakistani model, TV host, singer, and actress born in Zimbabwe.
Due to political instability in Zimbabwe, she and her family moved to Pakistan.
Mathira later became a prominent name in the Pakistani entertainment industry.
Mathira entered the world of glamour and often shares bold pictures on social media.
Mathira Khan has 2 million followers on Instagram and over 59,000 followers on X.
Mathira married Pakistani singer Farran J Mirza in 2014 and they have a son named Ahil Rizvi.
However, Mathira Khan and Farran J Mirza mutually divorced in 2018.
An alleged private bedroom video of Mathira Khan has been leaked. However, the actress has denied being in the video.
Mathira has called the video fabricated and derogatory. She has vowed to take action against those spreading the fake clip.
