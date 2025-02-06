Entertainment

Mathira Khan refutes claims of leaked video, calls it defamation

Image credits: @Mathira Mohammad

Mathira's Leaked Video

Mathira Khan, a famous Pakistani actress, is currently in the news due to an alleged private video.

The Multi-talented Mathira

Mathira Mohammad is a Pakistani model, TV host, singer, and actress born in Zimbabwe.

From Zimbabwe to Pakistan

Due to political instability in Zimbabwe, she and her family moved to Pakistan.

Mathira's Rise to Fame

Mathira later became a prominent name in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Mathira: A Bold Persona

Mathira entered the world of glamour and often shares bold pictures on social media.

Mathira's Huge Fan Following

Mathira Khan has 2 million followers on Instagram and over 59,000 followers on X.

Mathira Khan: A Mother

Mathira married Pakistani singer Farran J Mirza in 2014 and they have a son named Ahil Rizvi.

Mathira Khan's Divorce

However, Mathira Khan and Farran J Mirza mutually divorced in 2018.

Mathira Khan's Alleged MMS Leak

An alleged private bedroom video of Mathira Khan has been leaked. However, the actress has denied being in the video.

Mathira Khan Denies Leaked Video

Mathira has called the video fabricated and derogatory. She has vowed to take action against those spreading the fake clip.

