Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thalapathy 67: Sanjay Dutt, Trisha to join Vijay in Lokesh Kanagaraj's next film

    Sanjay Dutt and Trisha are excited to be a part of Thalapathy 67. Lokesh Kanagaraj is set to direct the film.

    Thalapathy 67: Sanjay Dutt, Trisha to join Vijay in Lokesh Kanagaraj's next film RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 2, 2023, 11:02 AM IST

    Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan are poised to reunite on the big screen after 14 years in Thalalathy 67. The film just started into production. The film's cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Gautham Menon, Mathew Thomas, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Trisha Krishnan.

    Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan are poised to reunite on the big screen after 14 years in Thalalathy 67. The film just started into production. The film's cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Gautham Menon, Mathew Thomas, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Trisha Krishnan- “We feel esteemed to welcome @duttsanjay sir to Tamil Cinema and we are happy to announce that he is a part of #Thalapathy67 #Thalapathy67Cast #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @Dir_Lokesh @Jagadishbliss".

    Also Read: Rakhi Sawant says her marriage to Adil Khan is in danger; says 'Shadi khatre mein...'

    Sanjay shared, “When I heard the one-liner of Thalapathy67, I knew in that exact moment, I had to be a part of this film and I’m thrilled to be a part of this journey".

    Bringing the announcement about Vijay and Trisha Krishnan to the audience, the makers shared a beautiful picture of Trisha Krishnan and wrote – “Extremely happy to welcome @trishtrashers mam onboard for #Thalapathy67 #Thalapathy67Cast #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @Dir_Lokesh @Jagadishbliss".

    Trisha shared, “Grateful to be part of this iconic project featuring some of my favourite people and an immensely talented team. Excited times ahead".

    Also Read: Is Mohanlal’s 'Ram' plot similar to Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Pathaan'? Here's what Twitterati found

    'Thalalathy 67' is a highly remarkable production since it marks Thalapathy Vijay's third cooperation with 7 Screen Studio following two blockbusters, Master and Varisu. After the huge success of their last film, 'Master,' Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj are reuniting for this project. 

    SS Lalit Kumar will produce and direct Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Thalalathy 67' for 7 Screen Studio. In 2021, the film grossed around 230-300 crore, making it one among the highest-grossing Tamil films of all time. Fans and critics gave the film mixed reviews.

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2023, 11:02 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rakhi Sawant says her marriage to Adil Khan is in danger; says 'Shadi khatre mein...' RBA

    Rakhi Sawant says her marriage to Adil Khan is in danger; says 'Shadi khatre mein...'

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys trampoline in yellow gown; Dabboo Ratnani clicks some dreamy pictures-check out RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys trampoline in yellow gown; Dabboo Ratnani clicks some dreamy pictures-check out

    Pathaan earns Rs 675 crore worldwide; Shah Rukh Khan's film minting great numbers-read box office reports RBA

    Pathaan earns Rs 675 crore worldwide on day 8; Shah Rukh Khan's film minting great numbers-box office report

    Is Mohanlal Ram plot similar to Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan Here what Twitterati found RBA

    Is Mohanlal’s 'Ram' plot similar to Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Pathaan'? Here's what Twitterati found

    Vin Diesel unveiled the first poster of the much-awaited actioner-thriller film 'Fast X' vma

    Vin Diesel unveiled the first poster of the much-awaited actioner-thriller film 'Fast X'

    Recent Stories

    Here is why Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a perfect phone for photographers gamers gcw

    Here's why Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a perfect phone for photographers & gamers

    Budget 2023: Decoding where it delivers... and disappoints

    Opinion: Decoding where Budget 2023 delivers... and disappoints

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: Usman Khawaja granted Indian visa; to travel on Thursday-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Usman Khawaja granted Indian visa; to travel on Thursday

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani SHAADI update: Have wedding preparations begun in Jaisalmer? Read this RBA

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani SHAADI update: Have wedding preparations begun in Jaisalmer? Read this

    Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan leaves Uttar Pradesh jail after over 2 years AJR

    Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan leaves Uttar Pradesh jail after over 2 years

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon