Thalapathy 67: Sanjay Dutt, Trisha to join Vijay in Lokesh Kanagaraj's next film

Sanjay Dutt and Trisha are excited to be a part of Thalapathy 67. Lokesh Kanagaraj is set to direct the film.

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan are poised to reunite on the big screen after 14 years in Thalalathy 67. The film just started into production. The film's cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Gautham Menon, Mathew Thomas, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Trisha Krishnan.

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan are poised to reunite on the big screen after 14 years in Thalalathy 67. The film just started into production. The film's cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Gautham Menon, Mathew Thomas, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Trisha Krishnan- “We feel esteemed to welcome @duttsanjay sir to Tamil Cinema and we are happy to announce that he is a part of #Thalapathy67 #Thalapathy67Cast #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @Dir_Lokesh @Jagadishbliss".

Also Read: Rakhi Sawant says her marriage to Adil Khan is in danger; says 'Shadi khatre mein...'

Sanjay shared, “When I heard the one-liner of Thalapathy67, I knew in that exact moment, I had to be a part of this film and I’m thrilled to be a part of this journey".

Bringing the announcement about Vijay and Trisha Krishnan to the audience, the makers shared a beautiful picture of Trisha Krishnan and wrote – “Extremely happy to welcome @trishtrashers mam onboard for #Thalapathy67 #Thalapathy67Cast #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @Dir_Lokesh @Jagadishbliss".

Trisha shared, “Grateful to be part of this iconic project featuring some of my favourite people and an immensely talented team. Excited times ahead".

Also Read: Is Mohanlal’s 'Ram' plot similar to Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Pathaan'? Here's what Twitterati found

'Thalalathy 67' is a highly remarkable production since it marks Thalapathy Vijay's third cooperation with 7 Screen Studio following two blockbusters, Master and Varisu. After the huge success of their last film, 'Master,' Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj are reuniting for this project.

SS Lalit Kumar will produce and direct Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Thalalathy 67' for 7 Screen Studio. In 2021, the film grossed around 230-300 crore, making it one among the highest-grossing Tamil films of all time. Fans and critics gave the film mixed reviews.