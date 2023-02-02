Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rakhi Sawant says her marriage to Adil Khan is in danger; says 'Shadi khatre mein...'

    In the viral video, Rakhi Sawant can be heard saying, "meri shaadi khatare mai hai," just days after announcing her wedding to Adil Durrani. Rakhi was crying in the video, pleading to be left alone to rescue her marriage.
     

    Rakhi Sawant says her marriage to Adil Khan is in danger; says 'Shadi khatre mein...' RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 2, 2023, 10:05 AM IST

    Bigg Boss celebrity Rakhi Sawant made headlines lately after her mother died of cancer. Rakhi was distraught and in mourning upon her mother's death. Rakhi was recently photographed outside her gym, weeping as she revealed that her marriage to Adil Khan is in jeopardy.

    As Rakhi stepped outside from her gym, journalists asked Rakhi about her being disturbed today and she stated, " My marriage is in danger…", the actress was in tears and said "there is a lot of turbulence in my life, my marriage is in danger. I don't understand anything, therefore I can't tell you in detail, but all will be revealed shortly."

    Also Read: Is Mohanlal’s 'Ram' plot similar to Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Pathaan'? Here's what Twitterati found

    The previous two weeks have been tremendously traumatic for Rakhi Sawant, who recently made headlines after losing her mother to cancer. Rakhi announced on January 29 that her mother, Jaya Bheda, died in a Mumbai hospital.

    According to the records, Rakhi and Adil married in May 2022. The marriage, on the other hand, became public earlier this year. She shared videos and photos from their court marriage documents and nikah. Despite his initial denial, Adil eventually confirmed to be married to Rakhi Sawant.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla


    In a viral video, the actress said, "Meri shadi khatre mein hai. Kuchh samajh mein nahi aa raha. Yeh main sabko aapko kuchh nahi bata sakti, wakt aane par sab saamne aayega. Main allah se dua karti hun.. Maine kisi ka kya bigada hai khuda.. Meri maa chali gayi.. Tu mujhe maar kyun nahi deta khuda."

    Also Read: Karan Johar's children birthday party: Kareena Kapoor to Gauri Khan spotted with their kids

    She also added, "Marriage is not a joke. What will one get by interfering in my married life? Please I beg don’t destroy my wedding."

    Rakhi Sawant trolled
    Many people were taken aback when the video went viral. Many people were irritated by Rakhi's behaviour and accused her of acting out just days after her mother died. "Oscar-winning performance," one person said. "Why does she have to cry in front of the camera for everything?" "Rakhi needs a deep cleansing," said another. There was no time to grieve the death of mum before returning to the same drama. Please, Rakhi, get some rest; you need it." "Bahot hi dramebaaz hai je ladhki," said a third.

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys trampoline in yellow gown; Dabboo Ratnani clicks some dreamy pictures-check out RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys trampoline in yellow gown; Dabboo Ratnani clicks some dreamy pictures-check out

    Pathaan earns Rs 675 crore worldwide; Shah Rukh Khan's film minting great numbers-read box office reports RBA

    Pathaan earns Rs 675 crore worldwide on day 8; Shah Rukh Khan's film minting great numbers-box office report

    Is Mohanlal Ram plot similar to Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan Here what Twitterati found RBA

    Is Mohanlal’s 'Ram' plot similar to Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Pathaan'? Here's what Twitterati found

    Vin Diesel unveiled the first poster of the much-awaited actioner-thriller film 'Fast X' vma

    Vin Diesel unveiled the first poster of the much-awaited actioner-thriller film 'Fast X'

    Samanthas Shaakuntalam to Dhanush's Vaathi to Vijay Sethupathi's Michael- 8 South movies releasing in February RBA

    Samantha's Shaakuntalam to Dhanush's Vaathi to Vijay Sethupathi's Michael- 8 South movies releasing in Feb

    Recent Stories

    Gautam Adani: Withdrew FPO to insulate investors from potential losses

    Gautam Adani: Withdrew FPO to insulate investors from potential losses

    Australia to remove the Queen from usd 5 currency note to honour its indigenous culture gcw

    Australia to remove the Queen from $5 currency note to honour its indigenous culture

    Joe Biden invites PM Modi for state visit to US in June July this year Report gcw

    Joe Biden invites PM Modi for state visit to US later this year: Report

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys trampoline in yellow gown; Dabboo Ratnani clicks some dreamy pictures-check out RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys trampoline in yellow gown; Dabboo Ratnani clicks some dreamy pictures-check out

    MQ 9B Predator drone takes off from backburner as India and US get talking about the deal again

    MQ-9B Predator drone takes off from backburner as India and US get talking about the deal again

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon