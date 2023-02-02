Rakhi Sawant says her marriage to Adil Khan is in danger; says 'Shadi khatre mein...'

In the viral video, Rakhi Sawant can be heard saying, "meri shaadi khatare mai hai," just days after announcing her wedding to Adil Durrani. Rakhi was crying in the video, pleading to be left alone to rescue her marriage.

Bigg Boss celebrity Rakhi Sawant made headlines lately after her mother died of cancer. Rakhi was distraught and in mourning upon her mother's death. Rakhi was recently photographed outside her gym, weeping as she revealed that her marriage to Adil Khan is in jeopardy.

As Rakhi stepped outside from her gym, journalists asked Rakhi about her being disturbed today and she stated, " My marriage is in danger…", the actress was in tears and said "there is a lot of turbulence in my life, my marriage is in danger. I don't understand anything, therefore I can't tell you in detail, but all will be revealed shortly."

The previous two weeks have been tremendously traumatic for Rakhi Sawant, who recently made headlines after losing her mother to cancer. Rakhi announced on January 29 that her mother, Jaya Bheda, died in a Mumbai hospital.

According to the records, Rakhi and Adil married in May 2022. The marriage, on the other hand, became public earlier this year. She shared videos and photos from their court marriage documents and nikah. Despite his initial denial, Adil eventually confirmed to be married to Rakhi Sawant.



In a viral video, the actress said, "Meri shadi khatre mein hai. Kuchh samajh mein nahi aa raha. Yeh main sabko aapko kuchh nahi bata sakti, wakt aane par sab saamne aayega. Main allah se dua karti hun.. Maine kisi ka kya bigada hai khuda.. Meri maa chali gayi.. Tu mujhe maar kyun nahi deta khuda."

She also added, "Marriage is not a joke. What will one get by interfering in my married life? Please I beg don’t destroy my wedding."

Rakhi Sawant trolled

Many people were taken aback when the video went viral. Many people were irritated by Rakhi's behaviour and accused her of acting out just days after her mother died. "Oscar-winning performance," one person said. "Why does she have to cry in front of the camera for everything?" "Rakhi needs a deep cleansing," said another. There was no time to grieve the death of mum before returning to the same drama. Please, Rakhi, get some rest; you need it." "Bahot hi dramebaaz hai je ladhki," said a third.