    'Thalaivar 171': Rajinikanth to work with Lokesh Kanagaraj; here's what we know

    During the promotion of Fight Club, Lokesh Kanagaraj mentioned the upcoming movie as an action thriller. He also confirms that Rajinikanth will be part of the film.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 4:01 PM IST

    Lokesh hopes to complete the screenplay within two to three months, with filming beginning in April. Following the success of Leo with Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj is preparing to direct Superstar Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 171. While filming Leo, Lokesh Kanagaraj agreed to do a film with Rajinikanth. Rajinikanth is now working on Vettaiyan, directed by DJ Gnanavel, which is set to be completed in a month.

    Rajinikanth is now committed to Thalaivaar 171 alongside Lokesh Kanagaraj. Lokesh Kanagaraj described the upcoming film Fight Club as an action thriller during its promotion. He hopes to complete the script within two to three months, with production beginning in April.

    He stated that Rajini was in constant contact with him, constantly watching the film's progress. Regardless of any attempts at stealth, Rajini would notice any changes. Lokesh also said that the forthcoming film will include more action sequences, which will signal Rajini's comeback to dramatic action scenes. Rajinikanth expressed joy, saying that the story piqued his interest, and that he is looking forward to directing in a genre he has never attempted before.

    “I hesitate to announce a release date for my upcoming Rajinikanth film to avoid undue pressure on the production schedule. Quality is my priority, and I need sufficient time to ensure it”, he disclosed. Addressing feedback on the second half of Leo, he shared the value of constructive criticism in shaping his future projects.

    Lokesh Kanagaraj has taken a vacation from social media and his cellphone to focus on his forthcoming project, which is set to begin in April 2024. In a letter, he thanked the crowd for their constant support since his debut.

    Lokesh Kanagaraj voiced gratitude, stating, “I want to thank everyone for the love and support extended to Fight Club, the inaugural presentation under my banner G Squad. I am truly thankful for it.”

    Sun Pictures has acquired the rights to Thalaivar 171, a film written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and featuring music by Anirudh. Kanagaraj confirmed that the film would be a solo movie and will not be part of his wider cinematic universe (LCU) and will be released in January or Summer 2025.

