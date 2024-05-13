Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Telugu star Pavitra Jayaram dies in car accident in Hyderabad; family members sustain injuries

    TV actress Pavitra Jayaram tragically died in a car accident in Hyderabad. Known for 'Trinayani,' her sudden demise shocked the industry

    Telegu star Pavitra Jayaram dies in car accident in Hyderabad; family members sustain injuries
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published May 13, 2024, 9:41 AM IST

    TV actress Pavitra Jayaram tragically passed away on Sunday after a fatal car accident in Hyderabad. Best known for her role in the popular show 'Trinayani,' Pavitra's untimely demise has left the television industry reeling in shock.

    Reports indicate that the accident occurred near Mehboob Nagar in Hyderabad while Pavitra was returning to Hanakere in Mandya district, Karnataka. Traveling with her sister Apeksha, driver Srikant, and actor Chandrakant, Pavitra's car lost control and collided with a divider. Subsequently, a bus collided with the car, resulting in Pavitra's instantaneous death, while her companions sustained severe injuries.

    Condolences poured in from colleagues and fans alike, with actor Sameeip Acharyaa expressing disbelief at the news and paying tribute to Pavitra on social media.

    Pavitra had made a mark in both the Telugu and Kannada entertainment industries, appearing in notable projects such as 'Tillottama' and the Telugu serial 'Trinayani,' where she shared the screen with esteemed co-stars. Her contributions to television will be remembered fondly by viewers and industry peers alike.

    Last Updated May 13, 2024, 9:46 AM IST
