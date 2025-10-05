Teja Sajja's film Mirai created a huge buzz at the box office. There was immense craze among fans for the film. Fresh information is emerging about the blockbuster Mirai

South superstar Teja Sajja has once again created history with his film Mirai. He has delivered back-to-back superhit films and impressed everyone with his acting. His film Mirai earned handsomely at the box office. The movie received a good response upon its release. Let us tell you that this mythological movie collected 142 crores. Its director is Karthik Gattamneni. Now, new information related to it is coming out. According to media reports, Mirai is soon going to be streamed on OTT.

On which OTT platform will Mirai stream

Teja Sajja's film Mirai was released in theaters on September 12. After completing its theatrical run, the movie is now set to stream on OTT from October 10. It will be available to watch on Jio Plus Hotstar. For your information, Mirai is a Telugu-language fantasy action-adventure film, written and directed by Karthik Gattamneni. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Kriti Prasad for People Media Factory, the film stars Teja Sajja along with Manchu Manoj, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Shriya Saran, and Ritika Nayak in lead roles. Made on a budget of 60 crores, the film features narration by Prabhas. It also has a cameo by Rana Daggubati.

About the hero of the film Mirai, Teja Sajja

30-year-old Teja Sajja belongs to the Telugu film industry. He started his career as a child artist. Sajja debuted at the age of two with Choodalani Vundi (1998). He appeared as an artist in 20 films including Vekalisundam Ra (2000), Yuvaraju (2000), Indra (2002), Gangotri (2003), Vasantham (2003), Tagore (2003), Samba (2004), Chatrapathi (2005), and Balu (2005). He has worked with Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, and NTR Junior. Teja made his debut as a lead actor in the 2019 film Oh! Baby. His 2024 film Hanu-Man shook the box office. Made on a budget of 25 crores, the film earned 350 crores. Currently, Teja Sajja does not have any film offers.