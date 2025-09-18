Teja Sajja's film 'Mirai' has surpassed its budget of ₹60 crore with a net collection of ₹61.50 crore in India within 6 days of its release. The film is on its way to joining the ₹100 crore club worldwide

Teja Sajja Mirai Box Office Collection: Teja Sajja's film 'Mirai' is earning phenomenally at the box office. It has been 6 days since the film's release, yet it has already recovered its budget and become profitable. Not only that, it has now become Teja Sajja's second-highest-grossing film after 'HanuMan'. The film is on its way to becoming Teja's second ₹100 crore film not just worldwide, but also in India. According to reports, this fantasy action-adventure film, directed by Karthik Gattamneni, was made on a budget of approximately ₹60 crore.

How much did 'Mirai' earn in 6 days?

According to a report from the trade tracker website sacnilk.com, 'Mirai', which was released on September 12, collected around ₹4.50 crore on its sixth day. With this, the film's net collection in India has reached ₹61.50 crore. You can see the day-wise collection for the 6 days below:-

DayEarnings
First Day (September 12)₹13 crore
Second Day (September 13)₹15 crore
Third Day (September 14)₹16.6 crore
Fourth Day (September 15)₹6.4 crore
Fifth Day (September 16)₹6 crore
Sixth Day (September 17)₹4.50 crore
Total 6-day earnings₹61.50 crore

What is the worldwide earning of 'Mirai'?

'Mirai' has neared the ₹100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The overseas figures for the sixth day are not yet out, but it is estimated that the worldwide collection has reached around ₹95 crore. Before this, by Wednesday, the film had made a gross collection of ₹22.50 crore in the overseas market, and its worldwide gross earnings had reached ₹89.50 crore.

Teja Sajja's 5 highest-grossing films in India

FilmIndia Earnings
HanuMan₹310 crore
Mirai₹61.50 crore (still running)
Oh! Baby₹38 crore
Zombie Reddy₹12 crore
Ishq₹1.17 crore

'Mirai' Star Cast

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Kriti Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory, 'Mirai: Super Yodha' features Teja Sajja, along with Manchu Manoj Kumar, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram in important roles.

