Rashmika Mandanna has strongly criticised the misuse of AI for generating vulgar content targeting women, calling it a sign of moral decline. The actress emphasised the urgent need for ethical AI practices to protect women’s dignity online.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI): The rising misuse of Artificial Intelligence to morph and generate fake and explicit images of film personalities has sparked growing concerns across the Indian entertainment industry.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Several actors have recently spoken out against this alarming trend, and now Rashmika Mandanna has joined in to share her strong stance on the issue.

Taking to her X account on Wednesday, the actress called for accountability and responsibility in the handling of "AI-generated content." In her post, Rashmika spoke about the need for awareness and ethical usage, describing the situation as a "moral decline" that must be confronted. She also added that the internet has become a space where fabricated visuals can easily be passed off as real.

Referring to the "misuse" of AI to spread vulgar and harmful images targeting women, Rashmika wrote: “When truth can be manufactured, discernment becomes our greatest defense.”

She further stated, "AI is a force for progress, but its misuse to create vulgarity and target women signals a deep moral decline in certain people. Remember, the internet is no longer a mirror of truth. It is a canvas where anything can be fabricated. Let us rise above misuse and use AI to build a more dignified and progressive society. Choose responsibility over recklessness. If people cannot act like humans, then strict & unforgiving punishment must be served to them."

Scroll to load tweet…

<br>Meanwhile, on the work front, Mandanna is gearing up for the release of 'Cocktail 2,' the sequel to the 2012 hit film 'Cocktail.'</p><p>Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 continues the story of the successful 2012 film, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. The first Cocktail was a huge success for its modern take on love and friendship. (ANI)</p><div type="dfp" position=4>Ad4</div>