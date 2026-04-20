Actor Ted McGinley reflects on his long career, expressing gratitude for his late success in 'Shrinking'. He admits he never thought he'd work alongside stars like Harrison Ford and Jason Segel, calling the experience 'very special'.

Actor Ted McGinley has opened up about his long journey in Hollywood, saying he never imagined he would one day share scenes with acclaimed stars like Harrison Ford and Jason Segel, according to People.

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McGinley, known for his roles in shows like 'Happy Days' and 'Married... with Children', is currently receiving widespread appreciation for his role as Derek in the Apple TV+ series 'Shrinking'. Speaking at a recent event, the 67-year-old actor said the recognition he is experiencing now is something he "never thought would happen -- ever." He admitted that for much of his career, he believed opportunities to act alongside high-profile stars were out of reach, according to People.

Reflecting on Persistence

"I spent my entire career wondering what it would be like to work opposite a man like Harrison Ford, Jason Segel," McGinley said, adding that he once felt he would never get such a chance. Reflecting on earlier experiences, he recalled his brief role in Pearl Harbor, where he worked for a few days alongside actors like Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett and Alec Baldwin. At the time, he said, he questioned what set them apart before realising that persistence was key.

Gratitude for Late-Career Success

McGinley now says that dedication has paid off, as he finds himself working "toe to toe and on the same set" with actors he once admired from afar.

The actor also shared that he is receiving more public recognition than ever before, particularly for his role in Shrinking. He described recent encounters with fans as overwhelmingly positive and "very special."

Expressing gratitude, McGinley said he is glad success came later in his career, noting that it makes the experience more meaningful. "Everything means so much more now," he said, adding that he feels "nothing but grateful, " according to People. (ANI)