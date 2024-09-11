Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for US President, calls her a 'warrior' | SEE FULL post

    Pop star Taylor Swift announced her endorsement of Kamala Harris for the 2024 US presidential election, praising Harris as a 'warrior' and 'steady-handed, gifted leader'. Swift encouraged her followers to do their own research and vote, emphasizing the importance of voter registration.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 9:30 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 9:38 AM IST

    American pop star Taylor Swift on Wednesday endorsed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris for the US presidential election, just after Harris completed her first debate with Republican rival Donald Trump. Calling Harris a 'warrior', Swift said she will be voting for the Democratic nominee in the November election. She wrote on Instagram, "I will be voting for Tim Walz and Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential Election."

    "I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos," she wrote on social media.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Swift added: “I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered!”

    She signed off her post, which included a picture of the singer with a cat, with “Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady", in an apparent dig at remarks previously made by Trump's running mate JD Vance.

    US Vice President Kamala Harris and her Republican rival Donald Trump squared off in their first presidential debate that saw tense exchanges on abortion rights, the economy, immigration and border issues as well as the Israel-Gaza war.

    The leaders also traded jabs over each other's characters as the high-stakes debates took a personal turn on several occasions. While Harris said world leaders were laughing at Trump, the Republican stated that President Joe Biden "hated" her.

