    Tara Vs Bilal trailer: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonia Rathee are here with their slice-of-life film

    Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee in the lead roles, the trailer of ‘Tara Vs Bilal’ was released by the makers on Saturday. A grand trailer release event was held at the T-Series office in Andheri, Mumbai. The film is also backed by John Abraham’s production house. Watch the trailer here.

    First Published Oct 8, 2022, 5:35 PM IST

    John Abraham, along with Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series is all set for the release of Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee-starrer 'Tara Vs Bilal'. A slice-of-life romantic drama is a film that revolves around the story of two completely different people.

    Produced by John Abraham and directed by Samar Iqbal, the trailer of ‘Tara vs Bilal’ was released in Mumbai on Saturday. A day before the trailer release, John Abraham shared the poster of the film on his social media. Announcing the new release date.

    The filming for ‘Tara vs Bilal’ began in the year 2021, with most parts of the film being shot in London, United Kingdom. Previously, the movie was slated for a theatrical release on October 14, clashing with Ayushmann Khuranna and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer ‘Doctor G’. However, the makers pushed the release date, and it will now hit the cinema halls on October 28.

    Sharing the trailer of Harvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee-starrer ‘Tara vs Bilal’, John on his Instagram handle, wrote: “Tara v/s Bilal, a story of true unexpected love! Wishing all the good luck to @harshvardhanrane and @soniarathee for this one! #TaraVsBilal in cinemas on 28th October. Watch the trailer now!”

    Watch the trailer here:

    ALSO READ: Kajal Aggarwal REVEALS son Neil Kitchlu’s face for the first time; snapped with hubby Gautam at airport

    At a recent event held in Mumbai, John Abraham, who has jointly backed the film with T-Series under his production house ‘JA Entertainment, was asked to comment on the ‘boycott trend’. The actor-producer, however, refrained from commenting saying, “I won't comment on anything that becomes a hashtag for no reason. I only want to talk about Tara Vs Bilal.”

    ALSO READ: Megastar Cheeranjivi thanks Salman Khan for ‘Godfather’; watch the special video here

    Speaking of John Abraham’s production house, the actor has backed several films in past including 'Vicky Donor', 'Madras Cafe', 'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran' and 'Batla House' under his banner JA Entertainment. On the work front, John was last seen in Mohit Suri’s multi-starrer film ‘Ek Villain Returns’. The movie, which was also backed by T-Series, failed miserably at the box office, compared to the budget it was made on. It also starred actors Arjun Rampal, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles.

    Last Updated Oct 8, 2022, 5:41 PM IST
