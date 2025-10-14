Aadar Jain to Veer Pahariya: 6 Men Tara Sutaria Dated Or Has Been Linked With
Tara Sutaria's Affairs: Tara Sutaria is making headlines these days for her rumoured dating life with Veer Pahariya. Meanwhile, let's find out which celebs she fell for before Veer.
Veer Pahariya
These days, Tara Sutaria's name is being linked with Veer Pahariya. The two are often spotted together. Fans are hoping to see them get married soon.
Ishaan Khatter
At one point, Tara Sutaria's name was also linked with Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter. However, neither of them ever confirmed their relationship.
Rohan Mehra
Reports claim that after parting ways with Ishaan Khatter, Tara Sutaria started dating Rohan Mehra. They were often spotted together, but their relationship didn't last long.
Sidharth Malhotra
During the shooting of 'Marjaavaan,' Tara also fell for Sidharth Malhotra. However, after the film's release, they distanced themselves from each other.
Ahan Shetty
While working on the film 'Tadap,' Tara Sutaria grew close to Ahan Shetty. However, she never broke her silence on these rumors.
Aadar Jain
After the release of 'Student of the Year 2,' Tara Sutaria started dating Aadar Jain. However, they broke up after some time.