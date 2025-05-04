Anupam Kher unveils the teaser for his directorial comeback, Tanvi The Great, introducing debutant Shubhangi Dutt, with a world premiere set at Cannes’ Marche du Film.

The look-reveal teaser for Anupam Kher's next directorial project, 'Tanvi The Great,' was unveiled on Saturday.

The teaser, shared on Kher's official X (formerly Twitter) account, offers a quick glimpse of Tanvi, played by debutant Shubhangi Dutt.

In the 15-second video, Dutt is introduced as the central character in what promises to be an emotional and powerful story. Dutt was selected from Anupam Kher's acting school, Actor Prepares, where she has trained over the years, as per the press release.

"You may meet many, but someone like her? Once in a lifetime. That's why you'll always remember #TanviTheGreat. #TanviTheGreat Look Reveal Teaser Out Now!" Kher wrote alongside the teaser.

Tanvi The Great also stars Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen and features sound design by Resul Pookutty, the Academy Award-winning sound designer known for Slumdog Millionaire.

The film is set to have its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, within the Marche du Film.

Earlier, the actor opened up about his new project and how it differs from his debut directorial, Om Jai Jagdish, in 2002. Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam shared a photo in which he was seen wearing a director's shirt while posing for the photograph. The Saaransh actor reflected on his debut directorial, Om Jai Jagdish, and said that he loved working on that film as the director.

Now, after 23 years, the actor has donned the director's cap once again to showcase his filmmaking skills with Tanvi The Great.

"It took me 23 years to wear a #Director t-shirt again! I loved directing the first film, #OmJaiJagdish. The ability I had. I made the film accordingly. But the story of that movie wasn't mine," wrote Anupam.

Directed by Anupam Kher, with music composed by Oscar-winner MM Keeravani, Tanvi The Great is produced by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with NFDC. The release date for Tanvi The Great is yet to be announced.

