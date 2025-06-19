Anupam Kher’s directorial Tanvi The Great gets featured at Times Square and is set for a gala screening at the New York Indian Film Festival 2025, generating global buzz.

Anupam Kher directorial 'Tanvi The Great' got featured at the iconic Times Square in New York on Thursday. The film is also set to have a gala screening at the New York Indian Film Festival 2025 today.

Taking to his Instagram handle, actor Anupam Kher shared a video in which his movie 'Tanvi The Great' poster was displayed at Times Square in New York. In the clip, actress Shubhangi Dutt was elated to see her debut movie's poster on the board.

"KUCH BHI HO SAKTA HAI; We have #TanviTheGreat signboard at the iconic #TimeSquare in New York! Jai Ho!" wrote Anupam Kher while sharing the video.





Anupam Kher's upcoming directorial 'Tanvi The Great' is set to achieve another milestone as the film will be having its Gala premiere at the New York Indian Festival on June 19.

In a post on his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher shared a video in which he listed out his upcoming tight travel schedule, which features multiple screenings of his 'Tanvi The Great' in the US, including New York, Houston, and Austin.

He said, "Hello, my friends, so I am going to New York. We have a Gala premiere of Tanvi the Great in New York, organised by the New York Indian Film Festival and also IAAC (Indo American Arts Council). Thank you very much for inviting us, and then we are going to Austin and Houston. The New York premiere is on the 19th, the Austin premiere is on the 21st, and the Houston premiere is on the 22nd."

The actor-director expressed his gratitude for the love received at the world premiere of the film at Cannes 2025.

He said, "I will be going to New York after a gap of 4-5 years, in fact. Last time I came back I was there for 3 years for New Amsterdam and I am very excited to show our film to my people and friends and a wonderful gathering at this festival. Tanvi the Great is getting lot of love, touchwood. We had a great world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and in London. The film is releasing on the 18th of July and I am very excited."

The film stars debutant Subhangi Dutt in the lead role. Karan Tacker, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher also plays a prominent roles in the film.The film is set to release on July 18. (ANI)