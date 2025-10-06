Tanmay Bhat, a comedian and content maker, has been declared India's richest YouTuber, according to a Tech Informer article based on MyJar Blog estimations, with a net worth of an impressive Rs 665 crore that has astonished admirers.

Tanmay Bhat has gone a long way, from making jokes on YouTube to topping India's richest digital stars list. The comedian and content producer has been dubbed India's richest YouTuber, according to Tech Informer, based on estimations from MyJar Blog, with a net worth of an impressive Rs 665 crore, which has left admirers flabbergasted.

Tanmay Bhat reacted to being India's richest YouTuber.

Tanmay, however, did not take the term too seriously, as is characteristic of his humour. When a post on X (formerly Twitter) listed him as India's richest YouTuber, the comedian quipped, "Bhai itne paise hote toh main YouTube membership nahi bech raha hota." The tongue-in-cheek reply instantly went viral, drawing laughter from fans and fellow creators alike.

Social media quickly joined in on the fun. A user posted: "Itne paise hote toh bro would have stopped doing YouTube kabka!" Another said, "Tanmay is turning into the Karan Johar of YouTubers."

Who else made it to the list?

Following Bhat on the list is tech reviewer Gaurav Chaudhary, often known as Technical Guruji, who is believed to be worth Rs 356 crore. Comedian Samay Raina is third with Rs 140 crore, while YouTube phenomenon CarryMinati (Ajey Nagar) is fourth with Rs 131 crore. Bhuvan Bam (BB Ki Vines) rounds out the top five with Rs 122 crore, followed by Amit Bhadana (Rs 80 crore), Triggered Insaan (Rs 65 crore), Dhruv Rathee (Rs 60 crore), BeerBiceps' Ranveer Allahbadia (Rs 58 crore), and Sourav Joshi (Rs 50 crore).