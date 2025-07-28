Image Credit : Social Media

'Saiyaara' is making a new record every day. This movie has already made many records in India, now it is spreading its charm at the world level. The title track of the film is now making its mark everywhere. It has become the first Indian song to top the Global Viral 50 chart on Spotify. It has surpassed the songs of top singers like Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Blackpink, and Sabrina Carpenter.