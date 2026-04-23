MNM chief Kamal Haasan, his daughter Shruti Haasan, and actor Ajith Kumar cast their votes in Chennai for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. BJP's Khusbu Sundar also voted, urging people to exercise their democratic right.

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief and veteran actor Kamal Haasan, along with his daughter Shruti Haasan, arrived at Alwarpet School to cast their votes. The father-daughter duo was seen reaching the polling station amid security arrangements as voting took place across key constituencies in the state.

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Actor S. Ajith Kumar also cast his vote at a polling station in the Thiruvanmiyur area of Chennai.

Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President Khusbu Sundar also cast her vote in Mylapore. Speaking with ANI, she urged everyone to exercise their right to vote, hoping they would make the right decision. "You can see the smile on my face that says it all. Casting my vote has been my biggest democratic right, and I think this matters a lot to me as a citizen of the country...Today is the time for people to take a call and a decision, and we leave it to them," she said.

Single-Phase Polling in Tamil Nadu

Polling for the Assembly elections began in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal (Phase 1) amid tight security on Thursday. The voting will conclude at 6:00 pm today in both states. The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections are being held in a single phase today, while West Bengal will witness two phases of polling in the Assembly elections 2026, with the second phase scheduled to take place on April 29. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

High-Stakes Electoral Contest

Polling is being held for 234 Assembly constituencies across Tamil Nadu. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK, and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. With the DMK banking on its welfare record, the AIADMK-led NDA is fighting for a comeback. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with his party TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)