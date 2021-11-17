Tamil director RNR Manohar passes away; south celebrities mourn demise

Popular south director-actor RNR Manohar passed away today. Many Kollywood stars took to Twitter to pay tribute and offer condolences. Check out their tweets here.

Popular south director-actor RNR Manohar passed away today at a private hospital in Chennai. He was 61 years of age. Reportedly, he was admitted to the hospital because of an illness and had breathed his last today. He had started his career in movies by assisting director KS Ravikumar.

He had also worked on movies like Band Master and Suriyan Chandran as an assistant director. He also wrote the lyrics and screenplays for films like Maindhan, Kolangal, Pudhumai Pithan, Thennavan, Punnagal Poove. He had also directed the comedy movie Maasilamani in 2009 and directed a police genre movie named Vellore Maavattam, which had Nandha and Poorna in pivotal roles.

A lot of south stars took to Twitter to pay tribute and offer condolences. Music composer D Imman called the director a kind person and said that he had the privilege to work with him for his directorial venture Masilamani that had Nakul and Sunaina in pivotal roles, under Sun Pictures Production.

The director of Enemy, Anand Shankar, said that he and RNR Manohar had worked for a day in Ooty for the movie Enemy. Manohar had finished a big scene fast and with ease. He also called Manohar an energetic person.

To talk about Manohar, he was the younger brother of DMK leader N.R. Elangovan. Manohar had got infected with COVID-19 and was also undergoing treatment at a private hospital for the past 20 days. Manohar had lost his son M Ranjan, in 2012. Reportedly he had drowned in the swimming pool of his school. The director had also raised a complaint against the swimming coaches, physical education trainers, and swimming pool contractors because of death due to negligence. Reportedly five people were arrested in relation to Manohar's son's death. Here is offering our heartfelt condolences to Manohar's family.