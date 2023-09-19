Tamil composer-actor Vijay Antony's daughter Meera dies by suicide

Kollywood music director and actor Vijay Antony's daughter, Meera, died by suicide at her residence in Chennai. She was 16 and was a 12th-grade student at Church Park School in Chennai.

Meera Antony, the daughter of composer, actor, and producer Vijay Antony, committed suicide in the early hours of September 19. She was 16-years old. According to sources, Meera was reportedly found hanging at her Chennai home and transferred to a private hospital. Her death was pronounced by the doctors who examined her. According to reports, she was under stress and receiving therapy.

Vijay Antony has been busy with acting assignments and preparing for the premiere of his forthcoming film, "Raththam." He recently performed in Chennai, which was a big success.

Vijay Antony and his family are in shock after this incident. Meera was found dead at their home in Alwarpet, Chennai, at 3 a.m. According to unconfirmed sources, the girl was suffering from depression.

Meera was transported to a hospital in Chennai when a housekeeper discovered her in her room. However, the physicians who examined her stated that she was declared dead. More information is awaited. The police are presently conducting an inquiry into the matter.

Who is Vijay Antony?

Vijay Antony is a well-known composer who mostly works in Tamil films. After working as a composer for many years, he went on to become a producer, actor, lyricist, editor, audio engineer, and director.

He is married to Fathima Vijay Antony, who also manages their production company. Meera and Lara are Vijay and Fathima's two daughters.