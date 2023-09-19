Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamil composer-actor Vijay Antony's daughter Meera dies by suicide

    Kollywood music director and actor Vijay Antony's daughter, Meera, died by suicide at her residence in Chennai. She was 16 and was a 12th-grade student at Church Park School in Chennai.
     

    Tamil composer-actor Vijay Antony's daughter Meera dies by suicide RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 19, 2023, 8:36 AM IST

    Meera Antony, the daughter of composer, actor, and producer Vijay Antony, committed suicide in the early hours of September 19. She was 16-years old. According to sources, Meera was reportedly found hanging at her Chennai home and transferred to a private hospital. Her death was pronounced by the doctors who examined her. According to reports, she was under stress and receiving therapy.

    Vijay Antony has been busy with acting assignments and preparing for the premiere of his forthcoming film, "Raththam." He recently performed in Chennai, which was a big success.

    Vijay Antony and his family are in shock after this incident. Meera was found dead at their home in Alwarpet, Chennai, at 3 a.m. According to unconfirmed sources, the girl was suffering from depression.

    Meera was transported to a hospital in Chennai when a housekeeper discovered her in her room. However, the physicians who examined her stated that she was declared dead. More information is awaited. The police are presently conducting an inquiry into the matter.

    Who is Vijay Antony?
    Vijay Antony is a well-known composer who mostly works in Tamil films. After working as a composer for many years, he went on to become a producer, actor, lyricist, editor, audio engineer, and director.

    He is married to Fathima Vijay Antony, who also manages their production company. Meera and Lara are Vijay and Fathima's two daughters.

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2023, 8:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Dhanush and other South celebs welcome Lord Ganesh home rkn

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Dhanush and other South celebs welcome Lord Ganesh home

    Is Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan going for Oscars? Know what Atlee has to say RBA

    Is Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan going for Oscars? Know what Atlee has to say

    Lijo Jose Pellissery's 45th birthday: Mohanlal announces release date of filmmaker's Malaikottai Vaaliban ADC

    Lijo Jose Pellissery's 45th birthday: Mohanlal announces release date of filmmaker's Malaikottai Vaaliban

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Chiranjeevi shares photo with Ram Charan, Upasana and their daughter Klin Kaara ATG

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Chiranjeevi celebrates festival with Ram Charan, Upasana and their daughter Klin Kaara

    Ganapath - Rise Of The Hero: Poster of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon starrer power-packed entertainer launched ADC

    Ganapath : A hero Is Born: Poster of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon starrer power-packed entertainer launched

    Recent Stories

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Dhanush and other South celebs welcome Lord Ganesh home rkn

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Dhanush and other South celebs welcome Lord Ganesh home

    Is Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan going for Oscars? Know what Atlee has to say RBA

    Is Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan going for Oscars? Know what Atlee has to say

    Jaane Jaan Premiere: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and more attend (Photos) RBA

    Jaane Jaan Premiere: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and more attend (Photos)

    Kerala News LIVE September 19 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: SEC announces last date to add names to voter list; Check

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Embracing Lord Ganesha's blessings through aarti, bhajan ATG EAI

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Embracing Lord Ganesha's blessings through aarti, bhajan

    Recent Videos

    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon
    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter WATCH AJR

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter | WATCH

    Video Icon